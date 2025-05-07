Judge temporarily halts Texas Lottery ban on courier, hints courier "will likely prevail"

May 7, 2025, 6:54 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Court orders Texas Lottery to hold off on enacting its new policies

By Kate Northrop

A Travis County judge has issued a ruling that the Texas Lottery is temporarily prohibited from taking any action against a courier service company.

A court ruling has temporarily pumped the brakes on a Texas Lottery rule change that takes aim at lottery courier services.

Last week, the Texas Lottery Commission (TLC) formally voted to approve a policy change that effectively bans lottery couriers in Texas and allows the agency to take action against the license of any retailer in violation of the new rules.

The week prior, lottery courier company Lotto.com filed a lawsuit against the TLC and Texas Lottery Acting Deputy Executive Director Sergio Rey to block its "about-face" decision to ban courier services.

State District Judge Sherine Thomas issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Friday that prevents the TLC from "taking any action" against Lotto.com through its new rules, which includes seizing or repossessing terminals.

Thomas found Lotto.com's application for a TRO "meritorious" and even advised that "there is substantial likelihood" that the courier will emerge victorious in its case against the TLC.

"By granting Lotto.com's request for injunctive relief, the Court affirmed that Lotto.com's legal challenge of the Texas Lottery Commission's attempted courier ban 'will likely prevail on the merits of its claims,' the Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers (CTLC) said in a statement to FOX 7 Austin. "For years, the TLC provided lottery couriers with the authorization, equipment, and guidance they needed to operate, only for the agency to abruptly reverse course in February and overstep its authority by calling for their elimination."

"Members of the CTLC are eager to work with policy makers to establish a regulatory framework that protects the integrity of the Texas Lottery while also allowing millions of courier customers to continue to safely and conveniently order lottery tickets," the coalition continued.

Thomas granted the TRO based on Lotto.com's demonstration that the company would likely "suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief" and that there is no other "adequate remedy at law."

While the TRO has gone into effect, this does not mean that it is final. A temporary injunction hearing on the matter is set for May 27, 2025.