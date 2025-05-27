$83.5 million Lotto Texas winner sues Texas Lottery for unpaid jackpot

May 27, 2025, 12:10 pm (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery winner demands court intervention for withheld prize payment

By Kate Northrop

The unidentified winner of the $83.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot, whose prize is being withheld amid ongoing state investigations, is suing the Texas Lottery more than three months after being denied a payout.

The woman who purchased the sole jackpot-winning ticket for an $83.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot in February made good on her promise to pursue legal action against the Texas Lottery after the Texas Lottery validated her winning ticket but provided no indication of if or when she'll be paid.

Court documents filed on May 19 refer to "Jane Doe" as the "legitimate and undisputed winner of a $83,500,000.00 Texas Lottery jackpot. The suit names Texas Lottery Commission (TLC) Acting Deputy Executive Director Sergio Rey as the primary defendant, who replaced former Executive Director Ryan Mindell following his resignation in April.

The lawsuit comes after multiple warnings from the winner and her lawyer, Randy Howry, that they would be taking legal action "against any responsible parties" if and when the appropriate timing presents itself, Howry told Lottery Post in March.

The TLC did confirm the validity of the jackpot-winning ticket, but the agency was withholding the payout since the $83.5 million jackpot was and currently is under the scrutiny of state investigations. They did not provide a timeline as to when the investigation would wrap up, nor could they confirm whether the winner would even receive the prize depending on the findings of the external state investigation.

"In Texas, a deal is a deal, unless you are the Texas Lottery," the lawsuit contends. "...if you win, you should get paid. When you win, the Lottery should pay you - not stall, not waffle, not hem, not haw, not try and change the rules and not try to back out of the deal. Lotteries with integrity pay the winners. Responsible lotteries pay the winners. Anything short of that destroys the integrity of the lottery and shatters the confidence of those who play it. It shouldn't take a lawsuit to get paid when you win the lottery."

Additionally, the lawsuit requests a temporary injunction against Rey, citing concern that the funds intended for her prize payout are at risk of being reallocated to fund prize payments for other winners, thereby irreparably diminishing and wasting the winnings she is due.

"If Mr. Rey is not restrained and enjoined from disbursing or diminishing the Plaintiff's jackpot prize winnings, Plaintiff will suffer damages that will be incapable of being measured by any certain pecuniary standard before notice is given and a hearing is held on Plaintiff's Application for Temporary Injunction," the lawsuit argues. "To the extent that Plaintiff could be adequately compensated (which she disputes) it would be exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, to estimate the amount of damages caused by Mr. Rey's affirmative actions in disbursing, wasting or otherwise diminishing Plaintiff's jackpot prize winnings."

As a result of the "maelstrom of Texas political theater" the winner found herself caught up in, the lawsuit's main goal is to "compel" Rey "to follow the law" and pay out the prize to its "undisputed winner."

Documents go on to describe how she purchased the winning ticket through a lottery courier, matched all winning numbers in the Feb. 17, 2025 drawing, and presented her winning ticket one month later, all the while "in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations" throughout the entire timeline of events.

The TLC indeed determined she was the lawful bearer of the jackpot-winning ticket, but despite the validation, the agency "refused to comply with the law" and pay out the prize she was owed, "apparently at the behest of one or more elected office holders."

One week after it was announced that someone had purchased the winning ticket through a lottery ticket courier service, the Lottery announced a ban on couriers and the TLC's intention to move forward with rule changes prohibiting them in the future.

"We all know the Commission is not allowed to change the rules after the drawing," the lawsuit asserts. "But the Commission has apparently tried to do so and relied — at least in part — on this ex post facto announcement to continue to refuse to pay Plaintiff her lottery winnings simply because she utilized a lottery ticket courier service to buy the winning ticket."

According to the lawsuit, Rey and the TLC have refused to respond to written inquiries from the winner about whether the funds for her jackpot prize were being preserved or protected with the intention of being paid out to her as required by law.

"They are simply stonewalling the winner, stalling and not being responsible or acting with any integrity," the court filings stated. "In fact, what they are doing is illegal."

The anonymous woman is asking a judge to declare that she is the rightful winner of the $83.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot and subsequently demand that Rey award her the prize.