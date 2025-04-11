Lotto Texas winner sues betting company and couriers, claims he was cheated out of $100M jackpot

Apr 11, 2025, 7:34 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

$7.5 million winner says he would have won more were it not for $95 million jackpot buyout

By Kate Northrop

The winner of a $7.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot is suing the group that bought nearly every single number combination to win $95 million because he asserts his prize would have been worth more than $100 million had a London-based betting company not orchestrated the scheme.

Among the current litigations related to a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot buyout is a new lawsuit filed by a lottery winner who claims his prize should have been greater than $100 million.

Had a group known as Rook TX not spent almost $26 million to buy nearly every number combination in a Lotto Texas drawing to win the then-$95 million jackpot, lottery winner Jerry Reed argues, his $7.5 million prize should have included that $95 million since it would have rolled over into the drawing he won.

"Had the defendants not engaged in their illegal money laundering and game-rigging scheme connected to the April 22nd draw, the $95 million jackpot would have rolled over, as there were no other winners," Reed's lawsuit states. "Consequently, Jerry Reed's May 17th jackpot win would have been $102.5 million instead of $7.5 million."

In April 2023, a group known as Rook TX spent almost $26 million on nearly every number combination and won the game's then-$95 million jackpot. When a recent $83.5 million jackpot won with a ticket purchased through a lottery courier in February, it caused a domino effect of intense scrutiny from legislators and accusations of fraud and money laundering against the Lottery.

Since then, state authorities have launched multiple investigations into the jackpot wins and the Texas Lottery's relationship with lottery courier companies.

The winner of the $83.5 million jackpot was denied payout after presenting her winning ticket, the reason being that the state needs to complete its investigations. Once they wrap up, there's still the question of whether her prize will be paid out at all.

Randy Howry, the winner's lawyer, has declared that they are prepared to take legal action against the Texas Lottery Commission, Jackpocket, Winner's Corner, Draft Kings, and any other "responsible parties" if necessary, Howry told Lottery Post.

Reed's lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, is the latest set of allegations against Rook TX, and four lottery retailers involved in the jackpot buyout: Lottery.com, Lottery Now, Inc., ALTX Management, LLC, and Qawi and Quddus, Inc. It also names Matthew Clemenson, Ryan Dickinson, and Lawrence Anthony DiMatteo III as defendants, the founders of the respective couriers.

The lawsuit accuses the four lottery retailers of working with a sports gambling company, Colossus Bets, to orchestrate the buyout. The company and Lottery.com, along with its founders, reached out to the other three named retailers for help in automating the massive ticket printing endeavor, which required speed and efficiency to mass-purchase 2.58 million tickets within 72 hours.

According to documents, the retailers "used custom-designed software, loaded onto smartphones, to generate a system of counterfeit QR codes that tricked the state-approved Texas Lottery terminals into recognizing the codes as if they had been generated by the Texas Lottery Commission's authorized mobile app."

Reed also makes a case that Colossus Bets created Rook TX as a way to "hide the identity of the company and individuals who received the proceeds of the illegal game-rigging scheme," and that Rook TX fraudulently misrepresented itself when filing a official claim with the Lottery.

The New Jersey-based attorney representing Rook TX, Glenn Gelband, traveled to Texas to present the winning ticket. He declared on the Texas Lottery Winner Claim Form that the entity was created on March 1, 2023, but a search in the State of Delaware's Division of Corporations database reveals that it was not formed until June 15, 2023.

The defendants broke Texas law by "intentionally or knowingly claiming a lottery prize or share of a prize by means of fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation," Reed's lawsuit states.

Reed is seeking the recovery of the winnings in the form of "funds fraudulently and illegally obtained" by the named defendants.