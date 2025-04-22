Texas Lottery Executive Director resigns

Apr 22, 2025, 10:04 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Leadership change amid challenging period for Lottery

By Kate Northrop

The Texas Lottery published a press release last night announcing the resignation of Executive Director Ryan Mindell and the appointment of an interim director while awaiting the selection process for a new Executive Director.

The Texas Lottery Commission issued a statement yesterday about a leadership change at the Texas Lottery, with Ryan Mindell stepping down from his role as Executive Director.

"Ryan Mindell notified the Texas Lottery Commission board of his resignation, effective today, April 21," TLC Chairman Robert G. Rivera said. "Sergio Rey, the agency's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Acting Deputy Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. The Commission board will consider its selection process for a new executive director at its next open meeting, scheduled for April 29."

The statement did not provide a reason for Mindell's resignation.

Mindell served as Executive Director for one year, having been promoted to the role in April 2024 after former Executive Director Gary Grief retired at the end of February 2024. He joined the Texas Lottery in 2016 and, over the past eight years, worked in a variety of positions, including Lottery Operations Director, managing attorney, and Assistant General Counsel.

Texas Lottery CFO Sergio Rey was promoted to Acting Deputy Executive Director in the meantime while the agency awaits its next open meeting on April 29.

According to Rey's LinkedIn profile, he has acted as CFO for the Texas Lottery for over a year. Before joining the agency in October 2023, he previously served in several financial roles at various organizations, including Assistant Director of Accounting at Texas State University, Deputy Chief Financial Officer at the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, and Deputy Chief Financial Officer on the Texas Water Development Board.

The Texas Lottery in recent months has been embroiled in controversy, including denying a recent Lotto Texas jackpot winner their prize pending the outcome of seemingly unrelated investigations of couriers, lawsuits over jackpot "buyouts", and even threats by the Texas Legislature to shut down the Texas Lottery.