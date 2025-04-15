Texas House passes $337 billion budget that defunds Texas Lottery

Apr 15, 2025, 9:01 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

House approves amendment that zeros out lottery funding

By Kate Northrop

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Texas House of Representatives passed a two-year $337 billion budget that would effectively eliminate all funding for the Texas Lottery.

On Friday at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Texas House approved a spending plan that excludes the Texas Lottery from budget considerations.

Lawmakers put the Texas Lottery on the chopping block when a State Representative proposed a budget amendment that eliminates all funding for the Texas Lottery Commission.

The $337 billion state budget plan was approved by a vote of 118-26 after 13 hours of debate and deliberation. It's expected to provide billions in property tax cuts, greater border security support, and increased funding for public education.

However, it also puts the future of the Texas Lottery in question. State Representative Mary González proposed an amendment during discussions that struck the operation of the Lottery, charitable bingo, and all associated strategies from the plan. The House's approval in the second hearing of the budget included this amendment.

When KETK asked State Representative Donna Howard what the intent of defunding the lottery was, she said she didn't know.

Legislators did not allude to whether defunding the Texas Lottery Commission was related to the recent controversies surrounding lottery couriers in the state. Instead, it may have been a political move from the House Democrats to deny Republican counterparts from directing those funds elsewhere, the Texas Tribune theorized.

Before the Texas Lottery's defunding becomes official, the measure must progress through several more steps in the legislative process. First, the House must vote again after a third hearing to approve the budget with the lottery defunding amendment intact, but given the overwhelming vote of 118-26, the third reading may likely be just a formality with little doubt about the outcome.

Then, the Senate and House versions of the budget would need to be reconciled in conference committee negotiations. It is here that the Lottery's fate would majorly be decided.

"We will determine in our negotiations with the Senate how that turns out," State Representative Greg Bonnen replied when State Representative Andy Hopper asked if the Texas Lottery Commission will remain defunded with González's amendment intact at the beginning of the budget debate.

After the conference committee agrees on the final budget, if the lottery defunding provision is still intact, it would next need to be approved by both chambers.

The last step is for Governor Greg Abbott to sign the budget. However, the Governor has the authority to veto specific line items in appropriation bills like budget plans. In other words, if a budget plan defunding the lottery hypothetically made it to his desk, he could strike that provision and effectively restore the funding.

There is still another way the Lottery could shut down. The Texas Lottery must undergo a Sunset Review to determine whether the agency should continue its operations. If state legislature does not approve a Sunset bill by the end of the legislative session, the agency would no longer exist.