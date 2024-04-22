Ryan Mindell appointed Executive Director of Texas Lottery

Apr 22, 2024, 8:03 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

By Kate Northrop

The Texas Lottery Commission announced the appointment of Ryan Mindell as the new Executive Director of the Texas Lottery in a press release issued Thursday.

With a track record of multiple leadership functions at both the Texas Lottery and in the lottery industry, Ryan Mindell will serve as the new Executive Director of the Texas Lottery.

"With a unanimous decision, we are proud to appoint Ryan Mindell as the Texas Lottery Commission's newest Executive Director," Texas Lottery Commission Chairman Robert G. Rivera said in a press release Thursday. "In his time with the agency, Ryan has demonstrated strong leadership while putting together an impressive track record in the lottery industry. He brings a breadth of experience, knowledge, and innovative ideas to this role. We are confident that his appointment to Executive Director will sustain the integrity, strategic leadership, and growth of the agency, which is critical for its mission."

Mindell was promoted to the role after having served as Deputy Executive Director since September 2022. He had joined the Texas Lottery Commission in 2016, and, during his time with the Lottery, had worked as a lottery operations director, managing attorney, and Assistant General Counsel.

"I'm honored and thrilled for the opportunity to take on the role of Executive Director of the Texas Lottery Commission," Mindell said in a statement. "Having been part of the agency in many capacities, I know first-hand the strength of our dedicated staff. I am eager to build on the success we've had through continued collaboration with the Commissioners, our vendor partners, and our stakeholders, while maintaining the commitment to the agency's mission and making a positive impact on its beneficiaries."

Some of Mindell's accomplishments with the Texas Lottery include enhancing the development of the annual game plan for the Texas scratch-off ticket portfolio, managing scratch-off ticket budget challenges, overseeing the addition of Monday drawings for both Powerball and Lotto Texas, co-chairing the Lottery's 30th Anniversary year-long campaign, and negotiating and implementing a new lottery gaming system and new mobile app.

He has also led the agency's work on the ongoing Sunset review, which is a commission composed of legislators and public members who evaluate the Lottery to discuss improvements and ensure state funds are well spent.

Lottery Post also had the pleasure of working directly with Mindell and his team to produce a video on a variety of Texas Lottery scratch-off games.

Mindell is lauded as a leader in the lottery industry. He has received the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) Powers Award in 2023 for making significant contributions to the industry and has presented at national meetings and conferences. He is actively involved in the North American lottery market in his work with NASPL, vendors, and other lotteries to lead modernization efforts in the industry.

Most notably, the Texas Lottery said, he led efforts in developing a universal lottery Applied Program Interface (API).

"This initiative will allow retailers' point-of-sales networks to be seamlessly integrated with lottery gaming systems, opening opportunities for significant retailer expansion, and ultimately putting the lottery product front and center both in-lane and at self-checkout," a press release from the Lottery reads.

Mindell also leads efforts to review potential changes to Mega Millions point-of-sale products and chairs the Mega Millions in-lane group.

Prior to joining the Texas Lottery, Mindell worked for the State of Texas at the Office of the Attorney General as an Assistant Attorney General "representing state agencies in advisory and financial litigation matters." He also worked for Bingham McCutchen LLP as an associate and counsel and for Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as an associate managing major financial institutions in New York City.

Mindell holds a Juris Doctor degree and a master's degree in Psychology from Duke University. He also received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.