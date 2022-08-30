Texas Lottery moves headquarters to new site

Aug 30, 2022, 11:56 am (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

New location for claim center and drawing studio

By Kate Northrop

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has completed the move of its headquarters and drawing studio to a new location in Austin.

Previously situated at Grant Plaza on East Sixth Street, the Texas Lottery Commission will now occupy the newly-constructed George H.W. Bush building at 1801 N. Congress Ave.

"The Texas Lottery Commission is thrilled to make its home at the new state-of the-art George H.W. Bush Building in the Texas Capitol Complex," Executive Director Gary Grief said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming all visitors to our new location, especially Texas Lottery players."

The facility will house the Austin claim center as well as the drawing studio.

Live draw times will not change. Players will be able to watch live drawings at the studio four times a day, Monday through Saturday. The drawings take place at 10:00 am, 12:27 pm, 6:00 pm, and 10:12 pm CT and can be watched through the public viewing window at the northeast corner of N. Congress Ave and E. 18th Street. There is also an inside viewing area for visitors.

Public parking is available in Garage R at the southeast corner of Brazos Street and E. 18th Street, the Lottery recommends.

Players can visit the new Austin claim center Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm CT. The Lottery advised that visitors should be aware of ongoing construction in the neighborhood.