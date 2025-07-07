Arizona Lottery bans Fast Play bulk ticket purchases

Jul 7, 2025, 8:27 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery will not pay out prizes to players engaging in "excessive purchasing"

By Kate Northrop

The Arizona Lottery approved a rule amendment banning bulk Fast Play ticket purchases in an effort to curb "excessive purchasing" in a given timeframe.

In June, the Arizona Lottery Commission announced that it implemented new rules to limit the value of Fast Play tickets either an individual or group can buy within a certain period of time.

The rule, titled "Prohibition of Bulk Ticket Purchases" prevents anyone from buying more than $50,000 worth of Fast Play tickets within a 24-hour period. Those who do exceed the limit, whether individually or in coordination with others, are at risk of being ineligible to claim prizes associated with those tickets.

In light of recent events surrounding a $95 million jackpot buyout event in Texas, the move is part of the Arizona Lottery's efforts to "uphold public trust and ensure that all players have equitable access" to its games.

"Our goal is to ensure that every player has a fair chance at winning and that the integrity of our games remains strong," Lottery Executive Director Alec Thomson said in a press release. "This update protects our players and supports the Lottery's mission of maximizing net revenue in a responsible way."

The safeguard also allows the Lottery to "address suspicious purchasing behavior that could undermine the designed structure and fairness of the Fast Play experience for everyday players," the Lottery explained.

Anyone whose purchasing behavior appears to violate the new rule may trigger an investigation by the Lottery, which promises to evaluate cases using transaction data, surveillance footage, and retailer reports.

"This is exactly the kind of common sense rulemaking that we have been advocating at Lottery Post," explained Todd Northrop, Founder of Lottery Post. "It's a rule that no regular player will ever encounter, it stops deep-pocketed groups from buying jackpots, and it does not require banning services like lottery couriers and scapegoating them to hide underlying loopholes."

Players who are determined to be engaging in bulk buys or coordinated excessive ticket purchases may have their prize claims denied.

"These updates are part of the Arizona Lottery's broader effort to strengthen transparency, player protection, and trust in its games," the Lottery stated. "The specific purchase threshold and time window will be detailed in the official Fast Play game rules and may be updated as needed."