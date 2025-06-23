Texas Lottery Commission abolished, oversight of Texas Lottery transferred

Jun 23, 2025, 2:26 pm (11 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery terminal and vending machine limits placed on retailers, ticket buying restrictions enacted

By Kate Northrop

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 3070 into law, which abolishes the Texas Lottery Commission, transfers their oversight to another state department, and enacts limits on retailers and ticket purchases.

Following months of arduous back-and-forth about the future of the Texas Lottery in this year's legislative session, the Texas Lottery Commission will cease to exist this coming fall, but lottery operations will continue under a different arm of state government.

Beginning Sept. 1, 2025, "all functions and activities performed by the Texas Lottery Commission relating to the state lottery... are transferred to the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation or the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation," the bill reads.

References to a "Lottery Commission" no longer refer to the Texas Lottery Commission, but rather the commission related to the Department of Licensing and Regulation. Full-time Texas Lottery Commission employees convert to their department-equivalent positions, and any further mentions of "Director" or "Executive Director" are now classified as Executive Director of the Department of Licensing and Regulation.

But while the sun sets on the Texas Lottery Commission, the bill instead calls for the creation of a "lottery advisory committee" to "provide external expertise on the lottery," as well as offer insights to the commission on the lottery industry to help guide regulatory decisions. Its members will represent a "balance of interests" made up of representatives of the public, licensed retailers, interest groups with divergent viewpoints on the lottery, and entities associated with or benefitting from lottery revenue.

At least three of these members must have notable experience in lottery law enforcement, lottery legal matters, and lottery finance. These members would not receive any compensation for their roles on the advisory committee and would be serving voluntarily.

The bill includes new language that prohibits the facilitation of lottery play through an Internet or mobile application, which would, by its description, broadly ban lottery couriers. More specifically, a player cannot order the purchase of a ticket, and an individual cannot accept an order for a ticket from a player or arrange to purchase a ticket on behalf of a person playing the lottery.

Anyone who violates the rule commits a Class A misdemeanor, which comes with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

Additionally, a player may only purchase lottery tickets in person at a brick-and-mortar retailer during the retailer's normal business hours, and a retailer must also verify the age of each ticket purchaser at the point of sale using methods and guidelines prescribed by the commission.

The bill entails new limits on ticket purchases and retail equipment. For example, a retailer cannot sell more than 100 lottery tickets in a single transaction, and if violated, would commit a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

The commission will also limit the number of self-service vending machines, lottery terminals, and other pieces of ticket printing equipment at a retailer proportionate to the amount of business conducted at each specific location. However, the department will not provide more than five total vending machines, terminals, and other associated equipment to a single retailer. These changes, including the 100-ticket purchase limit, are effective immediately.

The Sunset Advisory Commission will still have the responsibility of conducting a "limited-scope review" of the state lottery in 2029 to decide the future of the state lottery. They will evaluate "whether the department has sufficient tools, programs, and procedures to ensure the integrity of the state lottery program," analyze the progress or success of the transfer of the Lottery to the department, and essentially determine whether the department is fit to run the state lottery.

If the Sunset Review does not happen, the bill stipulates, the Lottery is abolished on Sept. 1, 2029.

The handoff of all the Texas Lottery Commission's records, contracts, equipment, and all other manners of operations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will happen on Sept. 1, 2025.