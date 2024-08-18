Virginia man "ready to give up" wins $2.2 million lottery jackpot on last try

Aug 18, 2024, 1:43 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Now the question is, will he continue to play?

By Kate Northrop

A Virginia man was through playing the lottery, but deciding to give it one more try, won a $2.2 million jackpot.

A Virginia lottery player, ready to give up on the lottery after playing online lottery games and not having any luck, ended up winning a $2.2 million jackpot on his last try.

Brent Butler, of Woodbridge, was not having any luck with the lottery. He decided that his last play would be on the Virginia Lottery's Banker's Bonus online game.

His dismissive attitude towards the lottery must have instantly changed when he saw the jackpot total: $2,204,371.

"I can tell you my wife was more happy than me!" he joked to Lottery officials when claiming his prize.

Butler, a home contractor, does not have immediate plans for his winnings besides paying off some bills.

"I might not go to work today," he quipped.

Banker's Bonus is part of the Mega Money Jackpots games playable in Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. The game features a progressive jackpot that grows through the sale of associated games sold by the participating lotteries.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game per play are 1 in 3.9.