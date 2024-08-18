USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 4:20 pm

You last visited
August 18, 2024, 4:20 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Virginia man "ready to give up" wins $2.2 million lottery jackpot on last try

Virginia man "ready to give up" wins $2.2 million lottery jackpot on last try

Aug 18, 2024, 1:43 pm (1 comment)

Virginia Lottery

Now the question is, will he continue to play?

By Kate Northrop

A Virginia man was through playing the lottery, but deciding to give it one more try, won a $2.2 million jackpot.

A Virginia lottery player, ready to give up on the lottery after playing online lottery games and not having any luck, ended up winning a $2.2 million jackpot on his last try.

Brent Butler, of Woodbridge, was not having any luck with the lottery. He decided that his last play would be on the Virginia Lottery's Banker's Bonus online game.

His dismissive attitude towards the lottery must have instantly changed when he saw the jackpot total: $2,204,371.

"I can tell you my wife was more happy than me!" he joked to Lottery officials when claiming his prize.

Butler, a home contractor, does not have immediate plans for his winnings besides paying off some bills.

"I might not go to work today," he quipped.

Banker's Bonus is part of the Mega Money Jackpots games playable in Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. The game features a progressive jackpot that grows through the sale of associated games sold by the participating lotteries.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game per play are 1 in 3.9.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Virginia Lottery Results

Virginia Lottery - official site

Buy official Cash4Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

Kentucky father and daughter both win major lottery prizes within 3 months of each otherMay 31, 2024

Virginia woman scoops $912,000 jackpot one week after winning $50,000 in the same gameNov 1, 2023

Virginia sailor sets new record for largest instant lottery prize won online in U.S.Aug 15, 2023

Kentucky Lottery Instant Play jackpot winner celebrates by handing out moneyAug 1, 2022

Lotto New Zealand payment glitch affects 25,000 players buying ticketsOct 26, 2021

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Lotterologist's avatarLotterologist

If at first you don't succeed...

Congrats!

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest