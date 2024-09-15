Ohio cancer survivor who won $1 million in lottery will give back to chemo center

Sep 15, 2024, 9:17 am (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Stage 3 cancer survivor is grateful for medical professionals

By Kate Northrop

MASSILLIN, Ohio — An Ohio lottery winner who survived stage 3 cancer will use his $1 million prize to give back to the chemo center where he received treatment.

Michael Simons Jr. of Massillon is not only thankful for winning a million dollars in the lottery, but he is grateful for the medical personnel who supported him through his battle with cancer.

After a morning appointment, Simons Jr. visited Massillon Mini Mart on Lincoln Way NW in Massillon to redeem a winning lottery ticket. While there, he purchased a couple more scratch-off tickets and went on his way to work.

Though the tickets did not win, there was something telling him to return to the store. He was supposed to run an errand to pick up a broom, but he decided to go with his gut.

"Something kind of told me to go back to that store," Simons Jr. told the Ohio Lottery. "It was clear across town by my house, about five miles out of the way, so I went zooming past Home Depot where I was going to get the broom, [and] went back to the store."

He purchased a $50 "Billion" ticket and thought he had won $100, only to realize his prize was much larger. Simons Jr. had won the game's prize of $50,000 a year for 20 years, or $1 million.

The lucky winner told the store owner about the win and then called his 89-year-old grandmother to give her the good news.

Simons Jr. decided to claim the cash option of $500,000, taking home approximately $360,000 after federal and state taxes.

His first plan is to fix his teeth, but his next priority is giving back to the chemo center that helped him overcome stage 3 cancer.

"I got a bad colonoscopy last year, went through stage 3 colon cancer... went through 12 rounds of intensive chemo and got a clean scan in April," Simons Jr. recalled. "They got me out of stage 3."

Lastly, he plans on giving a gift to his dog's veterinarian office to show his appreciation.

Following Simons Jr.'s claim, there are 63 prizes of $1 million remaining in the $50 "Billion" game, which launched in January 2023. There are also three top prizes of $1 million a year for 20 years, or $20 million, and 148 prizes of $50,000 left to win.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.10.