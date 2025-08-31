USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 2:47 pm

You last visited
August 31, 2025, 2:47 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Last lottery ticket in the bin awards Ohio man $500,000 prize amid mounting medical bills

Last lottery ticket in the bin awards Ohio man $500,000 prize amid mounting medical bills

Aug 31, 2025, 10:53 am (2 comments)

Ohio Lottery

Scratch-off ticket roll saves the best for last

By Kate Northrop

MALVERN, Ohio — An Ohio man took a chance on the last and final scratch-off ticket of its kind in the display bin, and it turned out to be a winner for a handsome $500,000 prize.

A roll of lottery tickets saved the best for last, rewarding an Ohio man with a $500,000 top prize when he decided to take the one remaining ticket of an instant game in the display cabinet.

An anonymous Ohio resident had just recently finished accompanying his wife for a round of appointments for her cancer treatments, the Ohio Lottery said in a press release, and stopping on the way home brought about a delightful way to end the day on a good note.

The couple visited BellStores on Canton Road Northwest in Malvern. There, the husband decided to pick out a couple of $5 scratch-off tickets. That's also when he noticed one lone $10 "Best of 7's" ticket in the display case, the last of its kind at the store. It was a ticket he simply couldn't pass up.

"I like the end of the roll, I'll buy in the middle too, but always liked the end of the roll best," he told the Lottery.

His preferences for the end of the roll were rewarded when he scratched the ticket off at home and uncovered the game's $500,000 top prize.

"I still can't believe it," he said, recalling the moment he won. "I still think it's a dream!"

He immediately went to tell his wife about the lucky ticket in his hands, who didn't believe a word coming out of his mouth until he scanned the ticket on the Lottery's mobile app to prove it to her.

"She looked at me funny and said, 'Did you fall?'" the man recounted to Lottery officials. "I said, 'No, I'm in shock! I think I won half a million dollars!'"

After federal and state taxes, he took home a clean $360,000. It's a "blessing in disguise," the winner said, since the winnings will help pay for their family's mounting medical bills from his wife's cancer treatments. When his wife is feeling better, he added, he hopes to do something fun for the two of them.

There are two out of four top prizes remaining in the $10 "Best of 7's" scratch-off game, which launched in September 2024. There are also two out of four second-tier prizes of $100,000 and five out of ten third-tier prizes of $50,000 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.73.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Ohio Lottery Results

Ohio Lottery - official site

Buy official Pick 3 tickets from the Ohio Lottery

Buy official Pick 4 tickets from the Ohio Lottery

Buy official Rolling Cash 5 tickets from the Ohio Lottery

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

"Dumb luck": Maryland man wins a second time in one year at the same lottery vending machineAug 23, 2025

North Carolina woman plays the lottery to pay for medical procedure and wins $1 millionJul 26, 2025

Lottery-loving Michigan couple celebrate $2 million win on wedding anniversaryJun 3, 2025

Ohio cancer survivor who won $1 million in lottery will give back to chemo centerSep 15, 2024

Ohio woman wins $15 million on scratch-off lottery ticket, credits late father for luckJun 20, 2024

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

nychic's avatarnychic

Congrats to the couple. So sad that they have to pay off medical bills cuz of cancer out of their own pocket. I hope the wife recovers.

lakerben's avatarlakerben

Congrats!

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest