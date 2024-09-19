D.C. postal worker plans to retire after 30 years with USPS thanks to $1 million lottery prize

Sep 19, 2024, 7:35 am (14 comments)SharePostCopy Link

U.S. Postal Service worker becomes a millionaire and aims at retirement

By Kate Northrop

HARWOOD, Md. — A Washington, D.C. U.S. Postal Service worker who dedicated 30 years to his role has his eyes set on retirement after winning a $1 million prize in the lottery.

There is one Washington, D.C. resident loves crossing state lines to play Maryland Lottery scratch-off games. However, it was during an "unplanned stop" that his luck finally came through.

During that stop, the anonymous postal worker went into the 7-Eleven on Solomons Island Road in Harwood, about 30 minutes outside of Washington, D.C. He randomly selected an assortment of scratch-off tickets, including one from the $20 "Millionaire's Club" instant game.

He took his purchases home to play them, where the prize on one of those tickets caught his eye.

"Thank you, Lord," he recalled exclaiming after revealing the value of the "Millionaire's Club" ticket.

The lucky postal worker had just won the game's $1 million top prize.

He recently visited the Maryland Lottery to claim the winnings, telling officials that retirement was much more soundly within reach after spending three decades working for USPS. When asked what he plans on doing with the prize money, the winner said he was going to use part of it to pay some bills.

The retailer receives a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

With the soon-to-be-retiree's prize officially claimed, there are three out of five remaining top prizes of $1 million in the $20 "Millionaire's Club" game, which launched in July. There are also five out of six second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 10 out of 12 third-tier prizes of $10,000 left to claim.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.11.