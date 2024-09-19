D.C. postal worker plans to retire after 30 years with USPS thanks to $1 million lottery prize

U.S. Postal Service worker becomes a millionaire and aims at retirement
By Kate Northrop
HARWOOD, Md. — A Washington, D.C. U.S. Postal Service worker who dedicated 30 years to his role has his eyes set on retirement after winning a $1 million prize in the lottery.
A USPS worker is taking aim at retirement after suddenly becoming a millionaire thanks to the lottery.
There is one Washington, D.C. resident loves crossing state lines to play Maryland Lottery scratch-off games. However, it was during an "unplanned stop" that his luck finally came through.
During that stop, the anonymous postal worker went into the 7-Eleven on Solomons Island Road in Harwood, about 30 minutes outside of Washington, D.C. He randomly selected an assortment of scratch-off tickets, including one from the $20 "Millionaire's Club" instant game.
He took his purchases home to play them, where the prize on one of those tickets caught his eye.
"Thank you, Lord," he recalled exclaiming after revealing the value of the "Millionaire's Club" ticket.
The lucky postal worker had just won the game's $1 million top prize.
He recently visited the Maryland Lottery to claim the winnings, telling officials that retirement was much more soundly within reach after spending three decades working for USPS. When asked what he plans on doing with the prize money, the winner said he was going to use part of it to pay some bills.
The retailer receives a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
With the soon-to-be-retiree's prize officially claimed, there are three out of five remaining top prizes of $1 million in the $20 "Millionaire's Club" game, which launched in July. There are also five out of six second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 10 out of 12 third-tier prizes of $10,000 left to claim.
The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.11.
"D.C. resident loves crossing state lines to play Maryland Lottery"
Of course, Maryland lets winners remain anonymous and D.C. doesn't. Congrats to the mystery mailman!
True but DC allowed a big pb winner years ago to claim via a LLC and never revealed his name. So there is an option there. But far less hassle in MD. They push anonymity and seem to realize how valuable it is pr wise.
Hello Newman
The man is not a millionaire, let's be realistic. He's taking home $680,000 and $680,000 isn't going to cover retirement in the DMV
Don't get me wrong, $680,000 is a lot of money but it's not retirement money. We need to stop calling people millionaires who don't have $1.1 million or more in possession.
It is good PR. Does the MD lottery ever advertise in DC and VA? Or is it pretty well known by DC and VA residents that MD is player friendly?
I have seen MD lottery advertising on TV but not sure what channel since I only stream. I see a lot of DC and VA lottery advertising mostly.
There is a retired 80 year old postal worker in my neighborhood who told me her pension is 80 k per year. I did not ask. Lol i was updating her pc for her a few years ago. I am sure anyone working with a good job in the DC area for 30 years probably already has over $1 million in retirement assets. I am sure the Boeing type workers already have a couple of million.
It pays to make the financial sacrifices early on and invest aggressively in 401k plans. The S&P 500 has been very good to me and others and was worth that pain during covid to let it ride.
I am totally with you on this one. Every time that I see an article that screams "One million winner joins the millionaires club" am always like, wait a minute, what about taxes? Unless we are talking about a winner in Canada where they don't pay taxes on the lottery.
Looking at the Maryland tax for nonresidents, the winner will pay this on top of the 37% to federal tax.
Non-Maryland residents: 8% state tax withheld
Add'l state taxes due (8.95% final rate)
To give the article some benefit of doubt, the winner could have some savings after 30 years of toiling and the win may have boosted that retirement egg nest, so probably they can pay of any debts and retire debt free.
But I totally see your point Lotologist and that is why I always add the Power play and Megaplier to my tickets, that way a second tier prize will leave me at a true millionaire status.
But you are still reporting a million dollar win on your tax return and taxes withheld. A million net worth assumes it is subject to taxation. If you hear someone say they have a $10 million net worth in homes, investments, savings, and retirement accounts, the taxation is assumed.
The winner will have a retirement and social security plus his winnings. He will be just fine.
I am not sure of the right terminology to use, but I can come up with "Paper Millionaires"
A One million dollar winner in the US would be one on the tax returns only.
The actual bank balance would be a different story. Hope you get my point 😁
some people have all the luck congrats
and then he has to pay about 40% of $680,000 in Federal and State taxes. He should net $384,000.
In NJ we have a One Million dollar scratch off and here is the payoff options:
$1,000,000 annuity ($40,000 per year for 25 years)
or
$628,500 cash option
Then you'd be subject to federal and state taxes after that.
I believe an additional 680k would enable most to retire in luxury along with their social security check and other savings they may have had and if they own a house they would feel quite secure. Even if they had to pay taxes on the 680k they would be just fine.