Maryland "Tank" carves out a $1 million lottery win with pocket knife

Some people have a lucky coin or scratcher. This winner has a lucky knife

By Kate Northrop

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A Maryland man won a "tank" of a lottery prize using his trusty pocket knife to carve out a $1 million win from his scratch-off ticket.

The lottery winner, going by the name "Tank" to preserve his identity, was stunned when the extra $20 bill in his pocket led to a million-dollar win in the lottery. He had gone to Hob's Carroll Motor Fuels on North Point Road in Sparrows Point to buy some ice when he realized he had the extra cash on hand.

So, he asked the clerk behind the counter for a $20 "All About Cash" scratch-off ticket.

"I jokingly told her to pick me a winner," he said to Maryland Lottery officials with a laugh.

The utility worker got home and pulled out his favorite pocket knife to scratch off the play area of the ticket. He revealed a match on number 27, what he explained was a "significant number in his family," the Lottery said in a press release.

"Tank" worked his way methodically through the rest of the ticket, and a number with multiple zeroes put him on alert.

"At first, I thought I won $100," he recalled. "Then, I thought it was for $1,000. It kept going and going."

As more zeroes were revealed, it quickly dawned on him that he had won the game's $1 million top prize.

"I called my wife and said, 'I just hit this sucker for one million bucks,'" the winner said.

He shared the news with friends and family galore, even texting a relative a photo of the ticket without any context.

"Is that a winner?" the relative responded in disbelief.

This is the second time his pocket knife scratched off a notable lottery prize. Just a few years ago, he used it on a ticket that won him $10,000. An avid boater, "Tank" told the Lottery that he plans on putting his winnings toward retirement.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

"Tank" was the very first top prize winner of $1 million in the $20 "All About Cash" instant game out of the five originally available at the game's launch in July. All four second-tier prizes of $50,000 remain, as well as 31 out of 36 third-tier prizes of $10,000.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.47.