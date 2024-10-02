Huge luck in Michigan this week: five big lottery wins in one week

Oct 2, 2024, 7:02 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Third time's not the charm — it's the prelude

By Kate Northrop

Lottery players in Michigan have been remarkably lucky this past week, with five big lottery wins in Powerball, Lucky for Life, and Lotto 47 occurring within mere days of each other.

It seems the Michigan Lottery has been announcing major wins left and right, with three Lucky for Life wins practically back-to-back, one $5 million Powerball prize, and a $1.72 million Lotto 47 jackpot being won in less than a week.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, someone in Michigan bought a ticket at Sunshine Liquor Shop on Joy Road in Redford that matched the first five white balls in the Lucky for Life drawing — 5, 13, 27, 35, and 48 — winning them the $25,000 a year for life second prize.

The next day, the Lottery announced that yet another Michigan player won the same prize for the second day in a row, matching the first five white balls 1, 21, 24, 27, and 48. That ticket was sold at Ernie's Beer and Wine on North Saginaw Road in Clio.

It marked the 11th and 12th time in 2024 that a player in Michigan won a lifetime prize in the multi-state game. Both winners have the option of claiming the prize as either an annuity of $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

The luck didn't stop there. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the day after the second Lucky for Life win, someone won a $5 million Mega Millions prize by matching the first five white balls: 1, 6, 10, 23, and 27. Since the winner added the Megaplier option to their ticket, they boosted their $1 million prize to $5 million when the Megaplier drawn that night was 5. The ticket was bought at Chillbox Convenience Store on West 9 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

"Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing made a lucky Michigander a multi-millionaire with a $5 million prize hit," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said the following day. "As the growing Mega Millions jackpot approaches $100 million, players are taking notice and helping drive sales which means more money for Michigan schools."

Third time's not just the charm — it's the prelude. A fourth win occurred the day after the Mega Millions drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 25 when a Michigan player won the $1.72 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

The lucky winner bought their ticket online and matched all the drawn numbers — 4, 12, 25, 33, 41, and 47 — becoming the fifth person to win the Lotto 47 jackpot this year.

To round off the week, one more Michigan player won a third $25,000 a year for life prize in the Lucky for Life drawing on Friday, Sept. 27, becoming the 13th Michigan player to win the prize this year. Their ticket, purchased at Lakeview Market on Elizabeth Lake Road in White Lake, matched all five white ball numbers 4, 7, 9, 24, and 36 to win the prize.

"Lucky For Life continues to be incredibly lucky for Michigan Lottery players, with another $25,000 a year for life prize being won on Friday night!" Shkreli said in a press release. "It's the 13th time this year that a player has hit a life-changing prize on the game, and the big win capped off a huge week for Michigan Lottery players in which they won three $25,000 a year for life Lucky For Life prizes, a $5 million Mega Millions prize, and a $1.72 million Lotto 47 jackpot!"

The Lottery recommends that these winners contact the Players Relations division to set up an appointment to claim their respective prizes.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Michigan Lottery Results page right after each drawing.