DC man claims second $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life lottery prize after having lost it

Oct 7, 2024, 9:46 am (6 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Winner makes return trip to claim second winning ticket he lost

By Kate Northrop

WASHINGTON, D.C. — D.C. Lottery officials welcomed back a Washington, D.C. man who brought in his second of two $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life winning tickets after having originally lost it.

A Washington, D.C. lottery player made a return trip to Lottery headquarters to claim his second $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize after losing the winning ticket for a month.

Philip H. won not just one, but two Lucky for Life prizes worth $25,000 a year for life in the same drawing on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. When he made the claim on Aug. 14, 2024, however, he only brought in one ticket.

He accepted the first prize as a $500,000 one-time lump sum payment before taxes and went home believing that a second winning ticket was lost.

Over a month later, Philip surprised Lottery officials when he returned to them with yet another winning ticket for the same prize in the Aug. 12 drawing. At the time of the first claim, Lottery officials had no idea he had a second ticket — he had hidden the fact from them because he couldn't find it.

Philip claimed his second Lucky for Life prize as a $500,000 lump sum and remarked that he'll use it to complete home renovations and buy a new truck to help with the volunteering he does.

His winning strategy? He always selects his own numbers and purchases two tickets in every draw.

Philip purchased both winning tickets at the Anacostia Mobil on Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

The odds of winning the second-tier Lucky for Life prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every day at 10:38 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each. All winning numbers, odds and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-State Lottery Results page.