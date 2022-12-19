Massachusetts man wins six $25,000 a Year for Life prizes in one Lucky for Life drawing

Dec 19, 2022, 3:38 pm (5 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lucky for six lifetimes

By Kate Northrop

Most lottery players would be fortunate enough to walk away with one Lucky for Life prize of $25,000 a year for life, but a Massachusetts man was lucky enough to manifest that coveted prize six times over.

Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River won the second-tier Lucky for Life prize of $25,000 a year for life six times in the same drawing.

On Wed., Dec. 14, Roberts matched the first five numbers on his six tickets to earn him the multi-state game's second-tier prize. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 6, 17, and 20, with Lucky Ball 6.

Had he matched the Lucky Ball number, he would have won the game's top prize of $7,000 a week for life — six times over.

The Vietnam veteran told the Lottery that his choice to buy six identical tickets for one drawing was simply thanks to "intuition." The numbers, he explained, are a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he had been playing in various draw games for more than 20 years.

He wasted no time to collect his prizes. The day after the drawing, he showed up at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. Although he won six prizes with the same numbers, the way he claimed them was unique.

Roberts claimed five of the prizes as the $390,000 cash option for a total of $1.95 million before taxes. For the sixth prize, he opted for the annuity option, which awarded him the first annual payment of $25,000 before taxes from a minimum of 20 annual payments.

The winner plans on using a portion of the winnings to purchase a motorcycle.

Royal Liquors on N. Main Street in Fall River, the store that sold all six tickets, will receive a $30,000 bonus, or $5,000 for each winning ticket, from the Lottery.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every day at 10:38pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each. The winning numbers and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-State Lottery Results page.