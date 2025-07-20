Massachusetts man wins double $1 million Powerball lottery prizes in one drawing

Jul 20, 2025, 7:09 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Better to be safe than sorry — honest mistake leads to two separate wins

By Kate Northrop

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A slight mix-up led to one Massachusetts man winning two $1 million Powerball lottery prizes in a single drawing.

Winning $1 million in the lottery alone would have been just swell, but a Massachusetts resident ended up walking away with two identical $1 million prizes thanks to a small miscalculation.

Paul Corcoran of Fitchburg is thankful for playing it safe when he purchased his Powerball tickets for the upcoming week.

Originally, he told the Massachusetts Lottery, he had purchased a multi-draw ticket for seven Powerball drawings at Market Basket on Water Street in Fitchburg. He was certain that the final drawing on the ticket had already taken place.

So, he decided to buy another multi-draw ticket at Country Farms on North Main Street in Leominster so as not to miss out on any upcoming draws. Unbeknownst to him at the time, both those tickets had actually included the Wednesday, July 9 drawing.

The two tickets each held the first five winning numbers in that evening's draw: 5, 9, 25, 28, and 69, just missing the red Powerball number 5 to win the $217.1 million jackpot.

Corcoran chose his own numbers, the Lottery told NBC10 Boston.

On Friday, July 11, he visited Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim his double $1 million prizes. The wins "feel good," he said to Lottery officials, and he noted that he does not yet have any plans for the winnings.

For selling the winning tickets, Market Basket and Country Farms will each receive a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Monday, July 21 currently stands at $308 million.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Paul Corcoran of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, poses with his ceremonial check after winning two $1 million Powerball prizes in the same drawing.

