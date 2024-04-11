Accidental lottery ticket purchase nets Maryland couple $2 million in Powerball

Apr 11, 2024, 4:04 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

April 1 drawing handsomely rewards couple's inadvertent purchase

By Kate Northrop

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland couple was surprised to find out that one of their favorite lottery retailers sold not one, but two $1 million winning Powerball tickets, and they were even more shocked to learn that they were in possession of both.

It was no April Fool's joke. The duplicate Powerball ticket a Maryland couple didn't even realize they had bought doubled their lottery prize total to $2 million.

On Monday, April 1, husband and wife "Power Couple," the nickname they gave themselves to hide their identities, were eying up the $1 billion Powerball jackpot for that night's drawing. The husband scooped up several tickets from previous drawings and headed to the 7-Eleven #33378 on Bestgate Road in Annapolis to get in on the fun.

"I only play when it's over a billion dollars," he told the Maryland Lottery.

He prefers to use the lottery terminal's "replay" feature, which allows players to scan older tickets and print new tickets using the same set of numbers.

He scanned all the older tickets in his pile to buy one new ticket for every old ticket. What he didn't realize, however, was that there were multiple duplicate tickets in his stack for various number combinations. He collected his new Powerball tickets for the April 1 drawing and went home.

The next day, he retrieved the tickets to check out his haul from the previous night's drawing. He had four winning tickets for $4 each, which all appeared to be duplicates of each other. Then he came across a ticket with the numbers 19, 24, 40, 42, and 56, with Powerball 13.

"I looked at it and I went to the Powerball site," he recounted. "I saw the numbers and I said, 'No!'"

While he had missed the jackpot by one number, he had matched all five white ball numbers in the drawing to win the game's $1 million second-tier prize.

He hurriedly called his wife, who was out at the time, and exclaimed over the phone, "We won $1 million!"

The happy tears started flowing immediately upon his wife's return home.

"We had our crying moment," the elated husband recalled. "Twenty minutes after that, when I put the ticket down, I went back to the other tickets."

The couple had also learned that their favorite lottery retailer had sold two $1 million winning Powerball tickets for the same drawing, but imagine their surprise when they learned they were the owners of both tickets.

"He joked about it," the wife said fondly. "He said, 'I still have tickets to go through. What if I have the second million-dollar ticket?'"

Picking up the next ticket, it dawned on him that he had inadvertently purchased two of the same tickets with those matching numbers. The celebration was just beginning.

"It was mind blowing," the father of two said. "I had no idea I doubled it."

"Power Couple" visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to collect their two duplicate prizes the very next day on April 3. With the winnings, they plan to make some investments.

"I never thought I'd be here," the husband said alongside his wife in the Lottery Winner's Circle room. "It's still surreal."

The 7-Eleven will receive a combined $5,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the two winning tickets.

The Powerball jackpot had gone on to reach $1.33 billion before it was won on April 6 by one lone ticket bought in Oregon. The Oregon Lottery announced on Monday, just two days after the drawing, that they were already working with a player who had come forward with a ticket to claim the prize. They are currently undergoing a vetting process and stepping through security measures before officially announcing a winner.

"This is an unprecedented jackpot win for Oregon Lottery," Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said in a press release. "We're taking every precaution to verify the winner before awarding the prize money, which will take time."

The Oregon Lottery also revealed the location the winning ticket was bought at: Plaid Pantry at 6060 NE Columbia Boulevard in Portland.

"Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn that one of our 104 Oregon stores sold the $1.3 billion dollar Powerball ticket," Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky remarked in a statement. "This store is one of our newest and most loved stores. Proceeds from the Oregon Lottery fund many programs that benefit everyone in the state, and we've been a proud partner with the Oregon Lottery since the very beginning. Congratulations to our lucky customer from our over 700 Plaid associates!"

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $46 million for the next drawing on Sat., April 13 at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

