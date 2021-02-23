Wisconsin veteran claims two major lottery prizes in two weeks

Retiree beats incredible odds in a short amount of time

By Kate Northrop

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — After winning a Wisconsin Lottery Badger 5 jackpot and Powerball prize in just two weeks, one Wisconsin veteran is walking away $171,000 richer.

Norman Fuller Jr. of Port Edwards is a frequent lottery player whose enthusiasm for the game paid off twice within two weeks. On Jan., 25, 2021, he split the $242,000 Badger 5 jackpot with another winner and took home an impressive $121,000. The winning numbers for the Badger 5 drawing were 2, 3, 5, 14, and 26.

His luck didn't end there — he would have to return to the Lottery office in Madison to claim yet another prize, this time a Powerball prize worth $50,000, as he had managed to match four numbers and the Powerball number in drawing on Feb. 6, 2021. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were 1, 16, 48, 49, 65, and Powerball 8.

In just a short two weeks, Fuller's winnings totaled $171,000.

The retired veteran purchased both winning tickets as Quick Picks from the same retailer — the Kwik Trip on 8th Street S. in Wisconsin Rapids.

"At Kwik Trip, we are always delighted when one of our very loyal customers becomes a winner!" Kwik Trip Director of Public Relations John McHugh said in a press release.

The store will receive a total of $5,840 for selling the two winning tickets. According to the Lottery, retailers who sell winning tickets valued over $599 are awarded an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

Fuller had to beat some incredible odds in order to make this double-win happen. While the odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911, the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,130. The chances of winning both are astronomically low.

"The odds of winning both the Badger 5 jackpot and a $50,000 Powerball prize are one in 155 BILLION!" Lottery Director Cindy Polzin exclaimed. "Congratulations Norm on these exciting wins!"

The frequent player said that he doesn't plan on quitting playing the lottery anytime soon, rather he plans on trying out some other games in the future. His winnings will help pay off the remainder of any debts and will be shared with his children and family members.

The other winner to split the Badger 5 jackpot with Fuller was Cindy Dunst of Cedarburg, who also purchased her winning ticket at a Krik Twip retailer. Two other Wisconsin residents also took home a $50,000 prize from the same Powerball drawing as Fuller. Gary Mielke of Green Bay bought his winning ticket at the Festival Foods in Green Bay, and Jean Krause of Greenville purchased his at another Festival Foods in Appleton.

Badger 5 drawings take place every day after 9:00 pm CST. Each ticket costs $1 per play per draw.

Powerball drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 pm CST. Tickets cost $2 per play.