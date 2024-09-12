Massachusetts brother and sister win identical $25,000 a year for life lottery prizes

Sep 12, 2024, 10:28 am (5 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Siblings play separately and win together in Lucky for Life

By Kate Northrop

BROCKTON, Mass. — A brother and sister defied the odds by each winning $25,000 a year for life in the same Lucky for Life lottery drawing.

The Massachusetts Lottery announced that a brother and sister duo won the $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize after purchasing their tickets separately.

William Fralick and Pamela McClure, both Brockton residents, each won a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life draw game, with their respective tickets matching five numbers to scoop the second-tier prize.

Their tickets both held the first five winning numbers in the Aug. 25 drawing, which were 8, 17, 19, 29, and 31, but missed the Lucky Ball 12 to win the game's $7,000 a week for life top prize.

They separately bought their tickets at two different locations independently of each other, with Fralick purchasing his winning ticket at Star Food Mart on Hovendon Avenue in Brockton and McClure buying hers at 7-Eleven on North Quincy Street in Abington.

The siblings showed up at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday, Aug. 30 to claim their prize. Both winners opted for the one-time cash option payment of $390,000 before taxes.

Fralick told Lottery officials he will put the winnings into savings, but McClure has yet to decide on any concrete plans for her prize.

How is it that the siblings came to win in the same drawing with the same numbers? The numbers they selected represent family birthdays, they explained to the Lottery.

For selling the winning tickets, the two retailers each receive a $5,000 bonus.

The odds of winning the second-tier Lucky for Life prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every day at 10:38 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each. All winning numbers, odds and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-State Lottery Results page.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) William Fralick, brother of simultaneous winner Pamela McClure, collects his $25,000 a year for life prize.