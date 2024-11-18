Iowa man locks in "instant retirement" with $1,000 a day Lucky for Life lottery prize

Nov 18, 2024, 6:21 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery win sparks big move and life changes

By Kate Northrop

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man has declared "instant retirement" after winning the the $1,000 a day for life top prize in the Lucky for Life multi-state lottery game.

A soon-to-be retiree is expressed gratitude for how his $1,000 a day for life Lucky for Life lottery prize will provide multi-generational benefits and fund major life changing opportunities.

Shelby Willis, 64, is ready to simultaneously retire and embark on a big move thanks to the Lucky for Life top prize he claimed on Tuesday.

"This is important," he said to Iowa Lottery officials while claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Clive. "This is going to change things for myself, my children and my grandchildren, so I've got to do it right."

The Des Moines resident told the Lottery that he was born in Iowa but spent most of his adult life on the East Coast, where his two daughters and his brother currently reside. He had returned to Des Moines 12 years ago to assist his ailing father. Now, the win is giving him the momentum to return east, with his sights set on New Jersey.

"I've got some things I want to clean up here first, so I'll have a totally clean slate when I get back to Jersey," he continued. "And then I'll pick up life from there!"

Willis entered the Lucky for Life drawing on Friday, Nov. 8 Lucky for Life drawing and matched all five white ball numbers plus the Lucky Ball number to win the top prize of $1,000 a day for life. The winning numbers were 2, 7, 19, 42, and 47, with Lucky Ball 4.

He purchased his winning ticket at Quik Trip on Grand Avenue in Des Moines, which receives a $5,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling it.

Willis opted for the $5.75 million lump-sum payment, explaining that it was the best choice for his stage of life.

It was not only a winning ticket for millions of dollars, but a ticket to "instant retirement." He immediately quit his job in security on Saturday, just a day after the drawing, once he realized he won big.

"It's instant retirement, if you want to call it that," he quipped.

Once he checked the results for the drawing on his own, he made his way back to the Quik Trip to check the ticket on the terminal there.

"The clerk, she was kind enough to scan the ticket for me," Willis recalled. "And then it looked like her face fell off! She was like, 'Oh my gosh, you won! You won the lottery!'"

He went home right away and put the winning ticket in his mother's Bible to keep it safe over the long holiday weekend. His family gave him advice on treating the winnings with care, and he already has an appointment with a financial planner.

"I can relax a little bit now," Willis said. "I don't have to be so concerned with finances, and I'll be able to afford a few little trinkets here and there for myself and my grandkids, maybe go on a cruise or something. I've never done that before, I'd like to do that."

Finally, Willis shared a "big ticket" item on his wish list, one that will be waiting for him once he makes his move to New Jersey.

"Get some Yankee tickets when I get back, I'm definitely going to do that," he remarked. "I've been a fan since the 1970s!"

According to the Lottery, Willis' win is the 22nd time someone in Iowa won the Lucky for Life top prize since the game was introduced to the state in 2016.

The odds of winning the Lucky for Life top prize of $1,000 a day for life are 1 in 30,821,028.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every day at 10:38 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each. All winning numbers, odds and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-State Lottery Results page.