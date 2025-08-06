Michigan man keeps $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize a secret from kids

Aug 6, 2025, 8:03 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery winner remains tightlipped about exciting win

By Kate Northrop

FENTON, Mich. — A Michigan man managed to keep his $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize a secret from his kids for nearly ten days.

It took some restraint for one Michigan resident to remain tightlipped about his lottery win, but keeping the secret was worth it in the end.

Kenneth Stayt of Fenton will use his $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize to "live easy," but before the money was officially his, he decided to keep his win private.

He had purchased a Lucky for Life ticket at Sagebrush Cantina on North Fenton Road in Fenton for the drawing on July 19 after he had a change of heart on playing his usual lottery game.

"I go to Sagebrush Cantina regularly and usually play Club Keno while I'm there, but this time I purchased a Lucky for Life ticket instead," Stayt told the Michigan Lottery. "I went to MichiganLottery.com to check the winning numbers around midnight and was amazed when I saw my ticket matched all five of the white balls."

The winning white ball numbers in the July 19 Lucky for Life drawing were 12, 23, 33, 35, and 36. Had he also matched the Lucky Ball 8, he would have won the game's top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

"This is a life-changing amount of money that will allow me to live easy and not have to worry about things," the 70-year-old added.

He recently visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prize, which he opted to take as a one-time lump sum of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. Now, he can finally let the truth slip.

"I've been keeping my big win a secret from my kids, and now that I have my check, I plan to surprise them with the money!" Stayt said to Lottery officials.

He's looking forward to sharing his winnings with his family and friends and plans on investing whatever is left over.

The odds of winning the second-tier Lucky for Life prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every day at 10:38 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $2 each. All winning numbers, odds and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-State Lottery Results page.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Kenneth Stayt of Fenton, Michigan, poses with his ceremonial check.