Ohio Lottery Pick 4 draws same numbers two drawings in a row

Rare occurrence in popular draw game

By Kate Northrop

Whoever won in an Ohio Lottery Pick 4 drawing last week had a chance to win again using the same numbers, with two drawings in a row producing the same results.

Two Pick 4 drawings produced the same number combinations back-to-back in Ohio last week.

On Oct. 2, the Ohio Pick 4 evening game drew the numbers 6-9-9-4. Players matching those numbers with a $1 wager in exact order won a $5,000 prize.

The very next drawing, the Oct. 3 midday draw, produced the same four numbers in the same order.

"The odds of the Pick 4 game are 1 in 10,000 and the odds do not change, so the probability of a number being drawn more than once is high," Lottery Deputy Director of Communications Danielle Frizzi-Babb told Dayton Daily News.

Since every drawing is an independent event, there is an equal chance of 1 in 10,000 that every number combination will be drawn in a single drawing.

Given the large number of Pick 4 drawings in Ohio's history, there have been more opportunities for a rare event like this to occur. Before the October 2 evening and October 3 midday drawings, there had been 22,522 Pick 4 drawings.

According to Lottery Post's Combinations Analysis for the Ohio Lottery's Pick 4 game, 18 number combinations have been drawn twice this year (2024), although none of them were in back-to-back drawings.

"The October 2 and 3 drawings are the only time the same number has been drawn in back-to-back drawings this year," Frizzi-Babb added.

