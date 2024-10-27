Undercover Oregon Lottery investigation found retailer employee stole $25,000 winning ticket

Oct 27, 2024, 8:32 am (13 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Retailer employee faces charges following integrity check

By Kate Northrop

An Oregon Lottery retailer employee is facing charges after an undercover investigation revealed they had stolen and attempted to claim a $25,000 winning lottery ticket.

The Oregon Lottery and Oregon State Police (OSP) caught a lottery retailer employee red-handed during a sting operation, exposing the theft of a ticket worth $25,000.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, the OSP and Oregon Lottery initiated a Retail Integrity Check. Detectives from OSP's Lottery security section approached the counter at Short Stop on Gekeler Lane in La Grande and presented the clerk with tickets to check, including one worth $25,000.

The unnamed store employee scanned the tickets and informed the detectives that none of them were winners and kept the $25,000 winning ticket. Detectives then advised Oregon Lottery staff to place the ticket on "hold."

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the cashier mailed the winning ticket along with a signed claim form to the Lottery to attempt to claim the $25,000 prize.

OSP Lottery detectives interviewed the individual and issued a citation for Aggravated Theft 1 and Computer Crime, a press release from the Lottery states. Officials also recommended additional charges of Theft by Deception and Forgery in the First Degree to the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

The Lottery stated that Short Stop has been a retailer partner since 2005 and has no prior history of compliance issues.

"While it is rare to see an individual be dishonest at one of our retailers, we have a responsibility to ensure our games are played with fairness and integrity," Lottery Assistant Director of Security said. "These checks are one way we accomplish that."

OSP routinely conducts these undercover checks at lottery retailers throughout the year and have logged more than 170 checks since 2020.

"OSP detectives assigned to Oregon Lottery help support the agency by ensuring fairness, integrity, security and honesty in the operation of the Lottery," the Lottery said in a statement.