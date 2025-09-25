California Lottery vending machine stolen and dumped on the side of the road

Sep 25, 2025, 8:37 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Machine discovered battered and broken open in unusual crime

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A California Lottery vending machine was found cracked open and dumped on the side of the road with unscratched lottery tickets still inside last week.

A single, battered California Lottery vending machine was found haphazardly left in the dirt on a rural strip of road in Fresno County, California.

On Sept. 16 at around 7:00 a.m., the lottery vending machine was found discarded near Caruthers and Bethel Avenue in Fresno County, about a ten-minute drive outside of Selma.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the machine was taken from a retailer in Delano, another town about an hour south of where it was recovered.

Delano police told KFSN that it had been stolen from the State Market grocery store on Cecil Avenue before 2:00 a.m. that same morning. However, no tickets were taken from the machine, the Lottery informed the news station.

"Even if they were, the lottery has a way of deactivating them remotely," California Lottery Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Communications Carolyn Becker said in an interview with reporters. "I'm confident the tickets that are recovered from the field there will be investigated for damage. If they have been compromised in any way, they are not playable."

This type of incident is unusual for Lottery officials to see, since most petty crimes they deal with don't typically involve theft of the whole vending machine itself.

"It is pretty rare to hear of an entire vending lottery machine taken out of a retail environment," Becker continued. "It's heavy."

Investigators have not revealed how much money the thieves may have taken from the machine, but it wouldn't likely be much to begin with, the Lottery said.

"Those lottery machines carry a minimal amount of cash," Becker elaborated.

According to Delano police, they believe the suspects drove a white van but did not provide the news station with a description of their appearances.

VIDEO: Watch the report

<video src="Video" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://1a-1791.com/video/fwe2/b0/s8/1/s/D/f/l/sDflz.qR4e-small-California-Lottery-vending-.jpg" controls><img src="https://1a-1791.com/video/fwe2/b0/s8/1/s/D/f/l/sDflz.qR4e-small-California-Lottery-vending-.jpg" border="0" alt="Video" class="video" width="420" height="236" data-url="https://rumble.com/embed/v6x9eae/?pub=rz58l" /></video>

Watch on Rumble