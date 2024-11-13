USA Mega

North Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize, his second six-figure win

Nov 13, 2024, 8:47 am (3 comments)

North Carolina Lottery

North Carolina Lottery discontinues instant game following win

By Kate Northrop

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man recently won $100,000 in the lottery, marking his second six-figure prize — though not his largest.

One North Carolina man won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket, adding another big lottery prize to his record since his first major win four years ago.

Sheldon Capps of Hendersonville is no stranger to winning the lottery. He recently claimed a $100,000 top prize on a $5 "Fire" scratch-off ticket, which he purchased at Norm's Minit Mart on Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville.

The win adds another notch to his belt. In July 2020, Capps won a $200,000 prize on a Bonus Bucks ticket.

Capps visited North Carolina Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday to claim his most recent win, taking home $71,501 after federal and state taxes.

He made the claim just in time, too, as the $5 "Fire" instant game has been discontinued. The Lottery is only accepting claims for the game until Nov. 21, 2024.

That leaves just over a week for other potential winners to hunt down the last two of seven top prizes of $100,000. Additionally, two out of 14 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 37 out of 146 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remain unclaimed.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.36.

Comments

Lotterologist's avatarLotterologist

Mr. Capps has done well on those $5 dollar tickets at 2 different places in the same city.

I once read that $5 dollar tickets don't have big winners.

I guess Mr. Capps didn't get the memo.

Congrats!

dickblow

🥳

Onelast8

The sweetest wins are the ones who beat the odds 2X

End of comments
