Arkansas man suppresses celebration for "confirmation" of $500,000 lottery prize

Cool and calm under pressure

By Kate Northrop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man denied himself a celebration of a $500,000 scratch-off lottery prize until he could receive absolute confirmation that it was real.

Expecting to leave a convenience store with a snack, one Arkansas resident left with a $500,000 lottery prize instead.

Oliver J. of Prairie County was hankering for a snack and a drink as part of his daily routine, so he stopped at Wa Wa Mart on Baseline Road in Little Rock as he usually does.

As a regular lottery player, Oliver prefers scratch-off games, so he decided to pick up a ticket while he was at the store. He chose a ticket from the $20 "200X the Win" instant game. He got to work right away and began scratching it off in the store.

Oliver didn't think much of it, his mind already wandering ahead to the errands he had yet to run and the barbershop appointment waiting for him. The $500,000 prize he saw on the ticket made everything come to a crashing halt.

While many players recount jumping for joy in the retailer or even celebrating with the clerk behind the counter, Oliver kept his excitement under wraps. Staying calm under pressure must run in the family — he showed the ticket to his brother, who had the same measured reaction.

"I didn't get too excited," Oliver's brother told the Arkansas Lottery. "I wanted confirmation."

Oliver skipped the rest of his errands — including his haircut — and instead went straight to an Arkansas Lottery Claim Center to verify the $500,000 win with his brother.

"I feel good!" the winner told Lottery officials once they gave him the confirmation he was looking for.

He currently does not have any plans for the winnings.

Oliver claimed the final top prize of $500,000 in the $20 "200X the Win" game out of the four originally available at the game's launch in February. The one $50,000 second-tier prize and two third-tier $20,000 prizes have also been claimed. There is just one out of two remaining fourth-tier prizes of $10,000 remaining.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.98.