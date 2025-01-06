Previous Arkansas lottery winner upgrades from $5,000 to $200,000 win

Jan 6, 2025, 9:39 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Regular lottery player's expectations are higher as a result of larger win

By Kate Northrop

LOCKESBURG, Ark. — A seasoned Arkansas lottery player rounded off 2024 with a $200,000 win, a significant improvement from her previous prize record of $5,000.

An Arkansas woman's expectations of winning the lottery are higher now that she has successfully added a $200,000 prize to her record of notable prize wins.

Judi D. of Sevier County didn't just walk into 2025 — she victoriously skipped into the New Year with a nice check in-hand from the Arkansas Lottery.

The events that led up to the big win were rather lackluster. She had visited B & B Store on US Highway 71 and bought two tickets for one of her favorite games: a $10 scratch-off game called "Multiplier Mania." Neither tickets won a prize.

Judi left and returned to the same store later that same day. With a feeling that things could still go her way, she bought a third ticket from the same game and scratched it off in her car.

The very first number she scratched off in the ticket's play area revealed a $200,000 win. Bewildered, she sent a photo of the ticket to her daughter.

"I need you to tell me if we see the same thing," Judi messaged.

While the daily player had racked up some decent wins of $500 and $5,000 in the past, Judi herself could not believe she was staring at such a large prize.

"You always dream about it," she told the Arkansas Lottery. "You think, 'What if this happens?'"

Judi celebrated New Year's Eve by claiming her prize at the Arkansas Lottery Claim Center on Dec. 31. She plans on using the winnings to help make life more comfortable and has every intention to continue playing the lottery.

With her luck, she might come into an even larger win in the future.

"My expectations are so high because now I know it can happen," Judi said.

Judi claimed the third and final top prize of $200,000 in the $10 "Multiplier Mania" scratch-off game, which launched in July 2024. All second-tier prizes of $10,000 and third-tier prizes of $5,000 have been claimed, but there are still ten out of 100 fourth-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining.

The Lottery has not yet announced any plans to discontinue the game. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.05.