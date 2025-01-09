USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 9:22 am

You last visited
January 9, 2025, 9:22 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Texas Lottery adds age verification to self-service vending machines

Texas Lottery adds age verification to self-service vending machines

Jan 9, 2025, 7:46 am (Post a comment)

Texas Lottery

State-issued ID scans now required at vending machines

By Kate Northrop

The Texas Lottery has implemented age verification measures on its self-service vending machines across the state to deter ticket sales to underage individuals.

As of Dec. 30, 2024, the Texas Lottery has officially introduced an additional step when purchasing tickets using a self-service vending machine that aims to curtail underage gambling.

Under Texas state law, players must be at least 18 years of age to purchase lottery tickets or redeem prizes at retailers. To further enforce the rule in situations where a retailer employee is unable to verify age at the time of purchase, the Lottery has added photo ID scanners to the machines.

Before initiating a transaction, players must scan their valid, unexpired government-issued photo ID at the machine. When the machine verifies the player is 18 years or older, it will allow the sale of tickets to that player.

The age verification feature, the Lottery said, is intended to help retailers better monitor the vending machines to prevent underage purchase, and that no data from the ID is collected or stored.

"The new age verification measure will support retail staff in enforcing existing rules to prohibit minors from buying lottery tickets," Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell said in a press release. "We are working closely with our licensed retailers to ensure a smooth transition and help players understand the importance of this change."

Players may scan the (PDF417) barcode located on the back of most state-issued IDs, which is facilitated by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) verification system.

Retailers face penalties for wrongfully selling lottery tickets to underage individuals. It is an offense, or Class C misdemeanor, to intentionally or knowingly sell or offer to sell a lottery ticket to a person they know is younger than 18 years old. Retailers are also guilty of the offense should they pay a prize out to a minor or to an adult presenting a winning ticket on behalf of a minor.

Retailers who violate these laws may trigger an investigation and lose their lottery sales license.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Texas Lottery Results

Texas Lottery - official site

Buy official Pick 3 tickets from the Texas Lottery

Buy official Daily 4 tickets from the Texas Lottery

Buy official Cash Five tickets from the Texas Lottery

Buy official Lotto Texas tickets from the Texas Lottery

Buy official Lotto Texas Extra tickets from the Texas Lottery

Buy official Texas Two Step tickets from the Texas Lottery

Buy official All or Nothing tickets from the Texas Lottery

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Related news stories

A Texas Lottery jackpot was "bought" last year, but legislators are pushing wrong solutionOct 18, 2024

Calif. Lottery Daily Derby software glitch created faulty 'Quick Pick' tickets, possibly for yearsJul 16, 2024

Skill games remain banned in Kentucky after judge dismisses lawsuitJul 11, 2024

New Mexico's gas pump lottery sales face legal hurdleAug 9, 2016

Supermarket chain accused of allowing lottery sales to minorsOct 2, 2014

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest