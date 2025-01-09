Texas Lottery adds age verification to self-service vending machines

Jan 9, 2025, 7:46 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

State-issued ID scans now required at vending machines

By Kate Northrop

The Texas Lottery has implemented age verification measures on its self-service vending machines across the state to deter ticket sales to underage individuals.

As of Dec. 30, 2024, the Texas Lottery has officially introduced an additional step when purchasing tickets using a self-service vending machine that aims to curtail underage gambling.

Under Texas state law, players must be at least 18 years of age to purchase lottery tickets or redeem prizes at retailers. To further enforce the rule in situations where a retailer employee is unable to verify age at the time of purchase, the Lottery has added photo ID scanners to the machines.

Before initiating a transaction, players must scan their valid, unexpired government-issued photo ID at the machine. When the machine verifies the player is 18 years or older, it will allow the sale of tickets to that player.

The age verification feature, the Lottery said, is intended to help retailers better monitor the vending machines to prevent underage purchase, and that no data from the ID is collected or stored.

"The new age verification measure will support retail staff in enforcing existing rules to prohibit minors from buying lottery tickets," Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell said in a press release. "We are working closely with our licensed retailers to ensure a smooth transition and help players understand the importance of this change."

Players may scan the (PDF417) barcode located on the back of most state-issued IDs, which is facilitated by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) verification system.

Retailers face penalties for wrongfully selling lottery tickets to underage individuals. It is an offense, or Class C misdemeanor, to intentionally or knowingly sell or offer to sell a lottery ticket to a person they know is younger than 18 years old. Retailers are also guilty of the offense should they pay a prize out to a minor or to an adult presenting a winning ticket on behalf of a minor.

Retailers who violate these laws may trigger an investigation and lose their lottery sales license.