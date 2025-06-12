USA Mega

Minnesota Lottery adds age verification to vending machines

Jun 12, 2025, 8:58 am (1 comment)

Minnesota Lottery

Government-issued ID required for all self-service machine purchases

By Kate Northrop

Minnesota Lottery players are now required to scan government-issued ID at all self-service vending machines when making a purchase.

In an effort to curb underage gambling, the Minnesota Lottery added age verification at all ticket vending machines.

Under Minnesota state law, players must be 18 years of age to purchase lottery tickets or redeem prizes at retailers. To further enforce the rule in situations where a retailer employee is unable to verify age at the time of purchase, the Lottery has added functionality to the vending machine scanners that allow them to scan and verify government-issued ID.

"It's a quick step that helps make sure all players are 18 or older — and keeps the lottery fun, safe and fair for everyone," the Lottery said in a press release.

Prior to making a purchase, the vending machine will prompt players to hover the barcode on the back of their current ID underneath the scanner. The machine only checks for a player's age. Once it's verified, players can complete their purchase.

"Important: The machine does not collect or store any personal data. It's just verifying your age — nothing more," the Lottery explained. "So the next time you're feeling lucky, stop by a lottery vending machine and bring your ID!"

Retailers are prohibited by state law from selling a lottery ticket or issuing a prize to an individual under the age of 18. Violating the rule in Minnesota will result in a misdemeanor, which can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in prison or a fine of up to $1,000.

Comments

mypiemaster's avatarmypiemaster

Honestly, this is much ado about nothing. If they really want to buy a ticket, they can find somebody to facilitate the purchase for them. If they win, mom and dad will gladly cash it in for them. Same thing with alcohol, there are people willing to buy it  for you.

End of comments
