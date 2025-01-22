$71 million Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest lottery prize in North America

Jan 22, 2025, 4:02 pm (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Indiana Hoosier Lotto the second-largest in the nation at $38.2 million

By Kate Northrop

While multi-state games Powerball and Mega Millions traditionally top the charts for the largest prizes in the United States at any given time, two in-state jackpots currently hold the top two spots: the Lotto Texas jackpot at $71 million and the Hoosier Lotto jackpot at $38.2 million.

It's not every day you see two local, in-state draw games simultaneously earning the bragging rights for the largest lottery prizes in the nation, with the top spot assigned to the $71 million Texas Lotto jackpot.

Of course, there is always a chance for a state-specific draw game to temporarily claim the top spot if either the Powerball or Mega Millions multi-state jackpots reset to their $20 million starting amounts. However, the timing is right for not just one, but two local state lotteries to claim the top two spots in the United States, with the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots at $31 million and $28 million, respectively.

The $71 million Lotto Texas jackpot, which has not seen a jackpot winner since an Austin resident won a $29 million prize on June 24, 2024, has been slowly climbing Texas' leaderboard list for the top ten-biggest Lotto Texas jackpots in history. So far, it is the eighth largest and is slated to increase to $72 million if no one wins it on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

"Texas may be going through a cold spell, but Lotto Texas is heating up," Texas Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell said in a press release. "With the largest lottery prize in all of North America up for grabs, our players have the chance to win big while helping to generate revenue for public education in Texas. Remember, it only takes one ticket to win, and players must be 18 years old to play."

Tonight's drawing offers an estimated cash value worth $38.2 million and will be the 91st in the current jackpot run. The $71 million prize is also the largest the game has ever offered since it last reached a whopping $95 million in April 2023.

The record for the largest Lotto Texas jackpot is a $145 million prize in the June 19, 2004 draw won by a single ticket sold in El Paso. The winner was VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

In addition to buying a lottery ticket in the store, players can also purchase tickets online using a butler service that buys the tickets from state-licensed retailer.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Texas drawing on Monday were 10, 19, 21, 29, 40, and 50. Although no one matched all six numbers, there were 15 winners who won the second-tier prize of $1,889. Of those winners, six won $11,889 with the Extra! option added to their ticket.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10:12 p.m. CT. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT.

Lotto Texas drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Tickets cost $1 each. Players may add the Extra! feature to their ticket for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.

Right behind Lotto Texas for the second-biggest prize in the United States is the Hoosier Lottery's Hoosier Lotto draw game, which boasts a $38.2 million jackpot. The prize has been steadily growing over the past year since Dec. 6, 2023, when one ticket purchased in Speedway won a $44 million jackpot. The largest Hoosier Lotto prize ever won was a $54.4 million jackpot drawn on Nov. 7, 2007.

The winning numbers for the Hoosier Lotto drawing on Saturday were 20, 26, 27, 28, 36, and 37.

The next Hoosier Lotto drawing will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11:00 p.m. ET. Ticket sales for the drawing will close at 10:39 p.m. ET.

Hoosier Lotto drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2 each. Players may add the +PLUS feature to their ticket for an additional $1 for a chance to win $1 million or other prizes in a second drawing that occurs immediately after the Hoosier Lotto drawing.

All winning numbers, jackpot, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Texas Lottery Results and Indiana Hoosier Lottery Results pages.