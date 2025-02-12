Michigan man's lottery play method almost causes him to lose out on $4 million prize

Feb 12, 2025, 9:09 am (7 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Double checking your tickets never hurts

By Kate Northrop

WARREN, Mich. — A Michigan man's interesting scratch-off play style almost led him to losing out on a $4 million lottery prize.

The anonymous 43-year-old recounted how his purchase of a $30 "Magnificent Millions" ticket at the 9 Mile Stop & Go on Van Dyke in Warren thankfully ended in success despite his mistake in scratching off the ticket.

"When I play instant games, I skip around when I scratch the ticket off," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I thought I had scratched everything off and didn't see any winning matches, so I tossed the ticket aside."

It never hurts to recheck tickets, though, and it was that second thought that spared the $4 million winning ticket from the trash.

"The next time I stopped at a gas station, I took the ticket inside and scanned it just to make sure I hadn't missed anything," he continued. "When I scanned it and got the message to file a claim, I knew I had missed something on the ticket. When I looked it over again, I saw a spot I forgot to scratch. When I revealed I was a $4 million winner I went numb!"

The lucky winner recently visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the prize. He chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum of about $2.7 million, which will be going right into his savings.

"This incredible story is a great reminder to always double check your tickets to make sure you don't miss a winner," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Scanning your tickets at a retailer or on the Michigan Lottery app is easy and will ensure you never miss a life-changing prize!"

According to the Lottery, the $30 "Magnificent Millions" instant game has doled out more than $31 million to Michigan players, and more than $126 million in prizes remain. In 2023 alone, players in Michigan won nearly $1.8 billion in instant games.

As of now, there are currently two out of three top prizes of $4 million remaining in the game, as well as 182 out of 222 second-tier prizes of $5,000 and 278 out of 330 third-tier prizes of $2,000.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.47.