Michigan man wins $6 million prize after playing the lottery for 40 years

Long-term lottery loyalty and a multi-million prize

By Kate Northrop

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Playing the lottery for 40 years has finally paid off for one Michigan man, whose $6 million win was dizzying enough to nearly make him faint.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had decided to purchase a $50 "$6,000,000 Wealth" instant ticket at Najors Liquor & Deli on Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights. It's one of the most expensive lottery tickets a player can buy in Michigan.

Lucky for this winner, that purchase was well-worth the price.

"I play scratch-off tickets all the time and have been playing for more than 40 years," the 60-year-old player told the Michigan Lottery. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $6 million, I thought I was going to faint! I had to scan it on the Lottery app to double check it because I didn't believe what I was seeing. It still feels surreal."

He instantly became the $50 game's very first top prize winner of $6 million, leaving two more top prizes remaining.

"The $50 instant games have been a favorite among players since the Lottery launched its first $50 ticket in July 2022," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Congratulations to the lucky winner who claimed the first $6 million top prize on our newest $50 game — '$6,000,000 Wealth!'"

Having recently claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Lansing, the Macomb County resident chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million, the Lottery said.

With the prize, he plans on taking a vacation and saving the rest.

That leaves two more top prizes of $6 million in the $50 "$6,000,000 Wealth" game, of which there were three originally available. There are also 71 out of 78 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 4,330 out of 4,810 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.18.