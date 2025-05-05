USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 8:10 am

You last visited
May 5, 2025, 8:10 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Michigan man wins $6 million prize after playing the lottery for 40 years

Michigan man wins $6 million prize after playing the lottery for 40 years

May 5, 2025, 7:29 am (1 comment)

Michigan Lottery

Long-term lottery loyalty and a multi-million prize

By Kate Northrop

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Playing the lottery for 40 years has finally paid off for one Michigan man, whose $6 million win was dizzying enough to nearly make him faint.

A Michigan man's big windfall in the lottery finally came around after 40 years of playing in the form of a $6 million top prize in a scratch-off game.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had decided to purchase a $50 "$6,000,000 Wealth" instant ticket at Najors Liquor & Deli on Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights. It's one of the most expensive lottery tickets a player can buy in Michigan.

Lucky for this winner, that purchase was well-worth the price.

"I play scratch-off tickets all the time and have been playing for more than 40 years," the 60-year-old player told the Michigan Lottery. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $6 million, I thought I was going to faint! I had to scan it on the Lottery app to double check it because I didn't believe what I was seeing. It still feels surreal."

He instantly became the $50 game's very first top prize winner of $6 million, leaving two more top prizes remaining.

"The $50 instant games have been a favorite among players since the Lottery launched its first $50 ticket in July 2022," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Congratulations to the lucky winner who claimed the first $6 million top prize on our newest $50 game — '$6,000,000 Wealth!'"

Having recently claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Lansing, the Macomb County resident chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million, the Lottery said.

With the prize, he plans on taking a vacation and saving the rest.

That leaves two more top prizes of $6 million in the $50 "$6,000,000 Wealth" game, of which there were three originally available. There are also 71 out of 78 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 4,330 out of 4,810 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.18.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Michigan Lottery Results

Michigan Lottery - official site

Buy official Fantasy 5 tickets from the Michigan Lottery

Buy official Lotto 47 tickets from the Michigan Lottery

Buy official Lucky for Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

Michigan man buried $1 million winning lottery ticket to keep it safeMay 1, 2025

Michigan man's lottery play method almost causes him to lose out on $4 million prizeFeb 12, 2025

Michigan woman buys lottery tickets for Christmas gifts, wins $1M on the one she saved for herselfJan 29, 2025

Lucky number 3: Michigan man scoops $2 million win on third lottery attemptNov 27, 2024

South Carolina man passes up on going to casino, wins $2 million in Michigan Lottery insteadOct 16, 2024

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Think's avatarThink

I've been playing longer than he has and still no claimer. 

The $30 tickets have been out for about 11 years here and there still hasn't been a big winner on them in this county!

I gave up on scratchers when I realized they are preprinted and there is no way you can win the big prize unless it's sent to the store you are in.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest