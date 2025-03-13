Kentucky woman buys Powerball ticket in honor of late father, wins $150,000 prize on his birthday

Mar 13, 2025, 7:41 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

"I just had this overwhelming feeling."

By Kate Northrop

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A sentimental anniversary inspired a Kentucky woman to play Powerball in her late father's memory and won a $150,000 prize on his birthday.

Shannon Williams remembered a promise she and her father had made to each other in 2019 that they would win big in Powerball together. It was that fond memory that made her stop, turn around, and go back into a Max Fuel Express in Hopkinsville to play the lottery on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Murray resident was on her way back from a trip to Tennessee, where she had just memorialized her father, Kerry, who passed away in 2022.

"I was right at the edge of Hopkinsville, Ky., and I stopped and grabbed a drink," Williams told the Kentucky Lottery. "And on the way out the door, because the sun was shining and it was an amazing weekend, I decided to turn around and walk back in and I said: 'I'm going to play the Powerball because I feel like my dad is with me.' It was his birthday weekend, and I just had this overwhelming feeling. So, I bought the ticket."

Ticket secured, Williams went on to Rowdy Acres Farm in Elkton, Ky., where her colt, Cadillac, was being trained. She and her father raised American Quarter Horses, and Cadillac was the only colt out of eight horses on her farm that they raised together.

"He [Cadillac] was five months old when dad passed," Williams continued. "He's my heart horse. I got to sit on him for the first time Sunday, which is huge because I've been waiting for that moment for two years."

Williams' father owned Last Chance Farms in Puryear, Tenn.

The following day, something spectacular happened. Williams realized her Powerball ticket might have won a prize for the Monday, Feb. 24 drawing around 11:30 p.m. She called her best friend, Britany Nance, and the two of them got on a three-way call with the Lottery's customer service line that night.

"We spoke with Mia, who was phenomenal, but she [Mia] realized I was on the phone when she told Shannon how much she thought she won — $150,000," Nance said. "I said: 'How much did you say?' We felt like we were 16 years old again."

Williams had only played Powerball once before, and now with this win, she told Lottery officials that she'll keep playing for sure.

She shared her story with Lottery staff when she and Nance visited Lottery offices to claim the prize on Thursday, Feb. 28.

"I lost my dad Dec. 5, 2022, which is a very important day because on Dec. 5, 2019, we were eating at a restaurant in Paris, Tenn.," the winner recalled. "And our fortune cookie had numbers on it. So, we're sitting at the table, and I said, 'We're going to play the Powerball and win.'"

Williams also brought in a photo of herself and her father that they took that same day on Dec.5, 2019, which captured the cheerful moment they made that promise to each other.

"My dad and I took that picture to show what our expressions were going to be when we won the Powerball," Williams explained. "So, that was in 2019 when we took the picture and then he passed the same day [Dec. 5] in 2022."

After receiving nearly $110,000 after taxes, Williams said she planned on building a barn her father would have wanted as well as a front porch to watch the sunset. She'll also make donations to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children's Hospital in her father's and nephew's memories, respectively.

"I'm going to build the barn that my daddy wanted me to have for all these horses I've worked so hard for the past two years," Williams said. "I feel that my dad would be very proud."

Feb. 25 was Kerry's birthday. It was just one day after Williams' Powerball win.

For selling the winning ticket, Max Fuel Express received a $1,500 bonus commission from the Lottery.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Saturday, March 15 currently stands at $378 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

