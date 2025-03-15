Michigan man will help those in need with $2 million Powerball lottery win

Mar 15, 2025, 8:40 am (13 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lucky ticket doubles winner's giving potential

By Kate Northrop

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — A Michigan man is looking forward to helping his family and others in need after winning a $2 million Powerball lottery prize.

A $2 million Powerball prize came as a "blessing" for one Michigan lottery player, who plans on using it to support this family and donate to charity.

Ralph Davis, 74, purchased a lottery ticket for the Powerball drawing on Jan. 18, 2025 at Sage Beer and Wine on Greenfield Road in Royal Oak.

"I always buy my Powerball ticket at the same store," Davis told the Michigan Lottery.

He purchased his ticket with the Power Play option for an extra dollar, and when his ticket matched all five white ball numbers in the drawing — 14, 31, 35, 64, and 69 — he doubled his $1 million prize to $2 million.

"The day after the drawing, my wife sat down to check the tickets," Davis recalled. "When she said to me: 'We won the Lottery!' I was thinking we'd won $50 or something. That's when she said: 'No, it's $1 million times two!'"

The winner visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim his prize, the Lottery announced on Monday. When asked how he plans on using his winnings, very first thing that comes to mind is helping others close to him and those in need.

"I was floored and must have looked at the ticket 30 times to be sure we were seeing it correctly," the winner added. "Winning is such a blessing for my family. We can give more to charities and share this with the people who mean the most to us."

Not only that, but the decision to add the Power Play option for an extra dollar means that he can afford to give more, thanks to the boosted prize.

"Adding the Power Play option to his ticket paid off in a big way for Mr. Davis," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Getting a $2 million return on a $3 ticket is incredible and I am happy to hear this prize will have a positive impact on Ralph and his family."

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Saturday, March 15 currently stands at $378 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega website provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.