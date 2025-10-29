Michigan woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize from lottery numbers picked by ChatGPT

Oct 29, 2025, 8:29 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Winner can pay off home with AI-assisted lottery win

By Kate Northrop

Artificial intelligence manifested a real-life win when one Michigan woman won a $100,000 Powerball prize with lottery numbers she sourced from ChatGPT.

Tammy Carvey, 45, is an occasional lottery player who keeps an eye on multi-state jackpots to determine when it's worth buying a ticket to join in on the drawing.

"I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there, and the jackpot was over $1 billion, so I bought a ticket," the Wyandotte resident told the Michigan Lottery. "I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers, and those are the numbers I played on my ticket."

She went online to the Michigan Lottery's website and purchased a Powerball ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing using the numbers suggested to her.

"When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something," Carvey recalled.

The winning numbers in the Sept. 6 drawing, which offered a $1.8 billion jackpot that was won by one winner in Texas and one winner in Missouri, were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with Powerball number 17.

"Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that's what I thought I'd won. It wasn't until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000! My husband and I were in total disbelief."

Carvey's husband accompanied her to Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her prize, which she'll use to pay off her home. She'll save whatever is left over.

"The results of all Lottery drawings are random and cannot be predicted by utilizing artificial intelligence or other number generating tools," the Lottery advised.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 29 currently stands at $376 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

