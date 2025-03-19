North Carolina family plays together, shares together: woman helps family with $100,000 in Powerball

Mar 19, 2025, 8:27 am (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Winner puts family first with a doubled prize

By Kate Northrop

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. — A North Carolina family of lottery enthusiasts is in high spirits after one member wins $100,000 in Powerball, which she immediately plans on sharing with loved ones.

A family who plays together wins together. It's that attitude that makes playing the lottery fun for one North Carolina family, and why one winner's story is especially heartwarming.

Rosalyn Grimes of Aurora enjoys playing the lottery, as does the rest of her family. A $100,000 Powerball win just made them enjoy it even more.

"It's really a whole family thing," Grimes told the North Carolina Lottery. "We all like to play together."

Grimes was at the Travel Store on NC-33 in Blounts Creek when she decided to purchase a Quick Pick ticket for the upcoming Powerball drawing. She added the Power Play option to her ticket for an extra dollar, bringing her total spend to $3.

$3 for $100,000 — not a bad tradeoff. That's because she matched four white balls and the red Powerball number to win the game's $50,000 third-tier prize on March 3 and doubled her winnings to $100,000 when the drawn Power Play multiplier was 2.

Grimes, an assistant principal, asked her mother to check the drawing results for her. She got a call from her mother while at work letting her know she had won.

"I told the principal, 'I think I kind of just hit the lottery,'" Grimes laughed.

She visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on March 10 to claim her prize and took home $71,547 after taxes. After paying some bills, Grimes plans on sharing the winnings with her family, including paying off her mother's house and going on a family vacation.

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing on March 3, 2025 were 18, 20, 50, 52, and 56, with Powerball number 20.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Wednesday, March 19 currently stands at $416 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega website provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.