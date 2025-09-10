North Carolina man scoops $2 million in Powerball thanks to family numbers

Sep 10, 2025, 8:51 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Email notification reveals personal numbers hit $2 million

By Kate Northrop

CLAYTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man is in the market for a new home after family numbers scooped him a $2 million Powerball lottery prize.

Family lottery numbers paid off for one North Carolina man, whose lucky ticket won him a $2 million Powerball prize and instantly propelled him to millionaire status.

Daryl Steinhoff of Clayton decided he was going to join in on the Sept. 1 Powerball drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot, so he opted to purchase a ticket online.

"The next day, I got an email saying that I won something," Steinhoff told the North Carolina Lottery.

He checked the notification and found that his family numbers had matched all five white ball numbers in the drawing, which were 8, 23, 25, 40, and 53, but missed the red Powerball number 5. As a result, he won the game's second prize of $1 million.

However, he had purchased his Online Play ticket with the Power Play option for an extra dollar, which doubled his prize to $2 million. He held one of ten tickets that drawing to win the second-tier $1 million prize, and he was one of two winners to take home a $2 million Power Play prize.

"I was ecstatic and in disbelief," Steinhoff said to Lottery officials. "I called my daughter and girlfriend."

The lucky winner visited headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize and walked away with $1,435,001 after federal and state taxes. He'll use some of the winnings to find a new home, the Lottery said in a press release.

The $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that Steinhoff played for eventually grew to $1.8 billion for the Sept. 6 drawing. The record-breaking jackpot was won by one ticket purchased in Texas and one ticket purchased in Missouri. The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 10 currently stands at $33 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega website provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.