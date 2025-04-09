First drawing of new Mega Millions game produces 5X more winnings compared to older version

Apr 9, 2025, 9:20 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Players win 5X more after game changes

By Kate Northrop

The Mega Millions Consortium announced the results of the first drawing under the new Mega Millions game, in which players won 5X more prize winnings than they would have under the older version of the game.

Last night's Mega Millions drawing was the first draw to include one fewer Mega Ball number and built-in multipliers ranging from 2X to 10X, and it resulted in prize winnings 5X more than players would have won under the old matrix and game rules.

In total, the Mega Millions Consortium calculated that players won over $3.4 million more in the April 8 drawing than they would have originally. The same number of prize wins last night would have previously added up to $840,628, but with the built-in multiplier, 217,904 players won $4,322,599 across all prize levels.

The automatically included multiplier improves all winning non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X, with a multiplier number randomly assigned to each play at the time a ticket is printed.

"We couldn't be more thrilled for our players and for how the new game is being received," Mega Millions Consortium Lead Director Joshua Johnston said in a press release. "As players are coming into grocery stores, convenience stores, and lottery offices today to collect prizes that are two, three, four, five and ten times what they've seen in the past, it's putting a smile on their faces, because that's real, everyday money to most people. This is why the game change matters; it's providing value to our players at every prize level and at every drawing."

Mega Millions just went through a major overhaul this week, which includes a price increase of $2 to $5 per ticket, a built-in multiplier included in every play, and larger base prize amounts in the two lowest prize tiers. While the base prize has not changed for the higher prize levels, the lowest prize a player can win in any prize tier is still at least double than before thanks to the multiplier.

There are several more changes that lottery officials estimate will contribute to larger and faster-growing jackpots.

"It's also important to remember that launching the new Mega Millions is the culmination of three years' worth of work and coordination across 47 jurisdictions, and it's intended to be a fun game that gives players a chance to escape and dream," Johnston added. "We recognize that in today's economic climate, players may be feeling unsettled about the price of everyday goods. Mega Millions is about entertainment, and players should always make sure their basic needs are met before purchasing a lottery ticket."

This is the second price adjustment in the game's history since the first Mega Millions ticket was sold over 20 years ago. The price of a ticket went up from $1 to $2 in 2017.

The game boasts a total of seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion, each win taking place in a different state. More than 1,200 Mega Millions players have become millionaires since the last game update in 2017, according to the Mega Millions Consortium, averaging 3 new millionaires per week.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, April 11 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a $72 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $5 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.