Mega Millions confirms ticket price increase to $5, other changes coming April 2025

Proposed changes are official

Updated with additional prize details

By Kate Northrop

Mega Millions has officially confirmed that several new game changes are on the way, including a ticket price increase from $2 to $5.

The Mega Millions Consortium has announced that it is preparing for a "mega" overhaul, with plans for game enhancements coming April 2025.

Back in June, Lottery Post reported on proposed changes to the game that were initially made public by the Montana Lottery in a commission meeting. While many of the specifics discussed in the meeting, such as the prize structure and number matrix, were technically unofficial and subject to change, a game revamp is definitely coming.

Starting in April 2025, ticket prices will increase from $2 to $5. According to Mega Millions, it is the game's second price adjustment since the first ticket was sold more than 20 years ago and the first change since the current game matrix was adopted in 2017.

Additionally, the Megaplier will no longer be optional — it will automatically be added to every play and offers a chance to improve non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X, up to $10 million.

The Mega Millions Consortium also announced better odds of winning the jackpot. Although the Consortium did not provide prize structures and odds in this week's announcement, the Montana Lottery revealed in a September commission meeting that the new odds are 1 in 290 million down from 1 in 302.5 million.

In the same meeting, the Montana Lottery revealed that one number will be removed from the Mega Ball number matrix, confirming our estimate that the new Mega Ball number matrix would be reduced to 1 through 24.

There will be no breakeven prizes, meaning that the lowest-tier prize will be more than the cost of the ticket. The new overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 23.07.

While the odds of winning have changed at every prize tier, the Montana Lottery's presentation shows that only the two lowest prize tiers have changed monetary prize amounts. The base prize has increased from $2 to $5, and the second lowest-tier prize has increased from $4 to $7. To account for the automatically added Megaplier, those amounts will beget a prize ranging from $10 to $50 and $14 to $70, respectively.

See the Montana Lottery presentation slide below for the full prize chart, including the range of prizes that can be won at each prize level and other detailed financial information about each prize level.

The starting jackpot will also increase, a positive change that players have been asking for since the pandemic. Currently, the jackpot resets to $20 million every time it is won. Although the new starting jackpot amount was not listed in the Mega Millions Consortium's announcement, the Montana Lottery confirmed a $50 million figure in their September commission meeting.

Lastly, Mega Millions anticipates bigger and faster growing jackpots occurring more frequently as a result of the changes. The Montana Lottery revealed that the estimated average jackpot win will increase from $456 million to $803 million.

"We are creating a game that both our existing players and people new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing," Mega Millions Consortium Lead Director Joshua Johnston said in a press release. "We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before, meaning creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb, plus this game will continue the important legacy of supporting great causes everywhere Mega Millions is played."

As we get closer to the game re-launch in the Spring, there will be more information about the game enhancements coming to light, the Mega Millions media team advised Lottery Post.

The Montana Lottery stated in their September meeting that the new game rules are not in effect until sales of the new game begin April 5, 2025, and with the drawing on April 8, 2025. Until then, the current game rules will remain.

More than 1,200 Mega Millions players have become millionaires since the last game update in 2017, according to the Consortium, averaging 3 new millionaires per week.

Since the game's inception in 2002, the multi-state game has produced six winners of billion-dollar jackpots. The last time a billion-dollar jackpot was won was in March, when one single ticket sold at ShopRite Liquor in Neptune Township, New Jersey laid claim to the entire $1.13 billion prize. The winner has yet to come forward to claim the unimaginable stack of cash.

A trust in Texas was the last winner to claim a Mega Millions jackpot at $800 million for the drawing on Sept. 10, 2024. It was the biggest prize every paid out to a lone lottery winner in Texas, and the 13th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tues, Oct. 8 at 11:00 p.m. EST for a jackpot of $129 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.