Proposed changes to Mega Millions game will raise ticket price to $5

Jun 13, 2024, 5:14 pm (31 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Montana Lottery reveals game modifications that could come as soon as 2025

By Kate Northrop

Note: One state lottery indicated that these amendments to the game are in progress of undergoing final review, but we are attempting to confirm it with a second source. State lotteries may not yet be ready to officially announce the following changes, and it is unconfirmed whether these changes are proposed or definite. Considering the information was sourced from the Montana Lottery directly, however, Lottery Post felt it necessary to cover the announcement even if they are not formally confirmed directly by the Mega Millions Consortium.

In a Commission meeting this week, the Montana Lottery revealed proposed game changes coming to the Mega Millions multi-state game that include an increase in ticket price, improved odds, and a different way to play, with changes coming as soon as 2025.

Next year, Mega Millions might look a lot different. Lottery players may be seeing a huge overhaul to the multi-state game, which will impact the ticket price, the odds of winning, and what is included in a play.

If you weren't paying close attention, you might have missed a huge announcement about how Mega Millions is slated to change. On Tuesday, proposed game changes were quietly revealed to the public in a small Montana Lottery Commission meeting. There is no official press release or statement on the official Mega Millions website discussing these amendments, but the meeting attendees confirmed that the changes were indeed being passed on to the Montana Lottery by the Mega Millions Consortium for their review and eventual approval.

"The Mega Millions Consortium has determined that in Spring of 2025, they will be implementing these changes," Montana Lottery Marketing and Sales Director Anne Charpentier said in the meeting.

"Mega Millions is a national jackpot game that is managed by the Mega Millions Consortium," she continued. "This group makes all the decisions surrounding the Mega Millions game and any enhancements applied to the game design."

In March 2022, Lottery Post sat down with then-Mega Millions Lead Director Pat McDonald about the future of the game. During our interview, he hinted at murmurs circulating within the game group about raising the price of a ticket from $2 to $5 but dismissed it as an unlikely possibility.

Now, hiking ticket prices for the nationwide game may be a reality. This is "the direction they've decided to go," Charpentier said, with "they" possibly referring to the Mega Millions Consortium.

Charpentier said they anticipate a financial loss to some degree in raising the ticket cost. In the past, they have seen "upwards of 35% of players vacate the game" whenever there is an increase in the price point for a game, but it's "always made up by the other [percentage] that have stayed and played that extra dollar that has been asked of them to stay in it."

There may be a silver lining.

While dedicated lottery players may bemoan the hit their wallets are about to take from the increase, there are at least other positive changes to look forward to. One of those is increased odds at winning.

Currently, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302 million with five regular white ball numbers between 1 and 70 and one Mega Ball between 1 and 25 to choose from. The new odds at winning the jackpot will be 1 in 278.369 million. In comparison, the odds at winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.201 million. The odds at winning any prize in Mega Millions will slightly improve from 1 in 24 to 1 in 22.15.

The Lottery did not confirm exactly how the number matrix would change, but based on the new proposed odds, Lottery Post estimates that two gold Mega Balls will be removed from the number matrix to bring it down to 23 from 25, and that the regular white ball number matrix will remain at numbers 1 to 70.

The Lottery says that the average amount a jackpot will be hit at is projected to be about $694 million, a noticeable increase from the previous $387 million. These changes may result in more frequent billion-dollar jackpots.

There's also the Megaplier feature, which will now be incorporated into every ticket purchase.

"The multiplier of 1X up to 10X will be added to each play automatically, so Megaplier, which was an optional purchase, is now going to be automatically added to each play," Charpentier revealed. "It will be randomly selected for the player, so randomly, a multiplier will be added to each play."

Randomly assigning a multiplier number to each ticket would eliminate the need for a separate Megaplier drawing, which is what Lottery Post anticipates, although the Lottery did not directly confirm that.

In the meeting, the Lottery estimated that at least 45%, possibly 55%, of players who buy Mega Millions tickets voluntarily add the Megaplier feature to their plays for an extra dollar. Participation levels in Montana for the Megaplier option are higher than in other states, Charpentier stated.

Another positive change is something that players have long been asking for since the pandemic — a higher starting jackpot. Every time the top prize is won and the jackpot run ends, it resets to $20 million. With the coming changes, this starting jackpot will increase to $50 million every time a new cycle begins.

Lastly, the game is slated to go through a brand refresh, with a new logo and graphics. The play slip will also get an overhaul, since the Megaplier is no longer an optional feature for players to select and will instead be automatically included in a play.

The Montana Lottery Commission is set to review and approve the changes in September.