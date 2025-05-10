Out-of-state tourist wins $3 million lottery prize while visiting Illinois

May 10, 2025, 7:43 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Lucky souvenir makes trip to Illinois one to remember

By Kate Northrop

CHICAGO, Ill. — A tourist visiting Chicago, Illinois picked up a souvenir that made their trip one of the most memorable yet — a $3.18 million winning lottery ticket.

Dubbed "Traveling Treasure" to conceal their identity, the lucky tourist recounted their busy trip to Illinois Lottery officials. It had already been off to a great start prior to the win, which was just the cherry on top.

"I've been to Chicago before but never had the chance to explore the tourist spots, so on this trip I made sure to see as much as I could," "Traveling Treasure" told the Illinois Lottery. "I visited the Skydeck at Willis Tower, checked out some filming locations from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and of course, I couldn't leave without seeing The Bean."

But the packed day was not over yet, the visitor decided. There was one more fun activity to try out while they had the opportunity, and it was to play the local lottery in Illinois.

"Before heading back to my hotel one evening, I stopped at a nearby convenience store," the winner recalled in a press release. "I noticed the 'Ultimate Diamond Jackpot' game had a pretty high prize amount at the time, so I decided to try my luck and bought a ticket."

"Traveling Treasure" purchased their $30 "Ultimate Diamond Jackpot" FastPlay ticket at Komal Wine and Liquors on North Cumberland Avenue in Chicago, a 10-minute drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. This FastPlay game offers a progressive jackpot that grows with every ticket purchase.

"When I got back to the hotel and checked it, I saw that I'd won the jackpot — over $3 million!" the winner laughed. "It was a moment of shock and awe, and I completely froze."

"Traveling Treasure's" total jackpot win amounted to $3,188,104, and the winnings could not have been timed better, the out-of-state player related to Lottery staff. The prize money will allow them to simultaneously escape a tricky living situation and secure housing.

"I've been wanting to buy a house for a while, but with how expensive real estate is these days, it just hasn't been possible," the winner explained. "Then, I recently found out my landlord is selling the apartment I've been renting, so now I have to move out. I feel incredibly lucky — this win couldn't have come at a better time!"

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a bonus commission of $31,000, or one percent of the prize amount.

The jackpot for the "Ultimate Diamond Jackpot" FastPlay game resets to its starting amount of $75,000 every time it is won. As of Saturday morning, the jackpot stands at over $444,000.

In this year alone, the game has resulted in more than 395,000 winning tickets and awarded players with over $26 million in prizes, according to the Lottery.

There are currently more than 25 FastPlay games available at various price points and play styles in the Illinois Lottery. Tickets can be purchased in-person at retailers or online through the Lottery's official website or mobile app.