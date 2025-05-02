Two "Blessed" Illinois lottery winners claim $349 million Mega Millions jackpot

May 2, 2025, 3:12 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Quick Pick ticket splits multi-million fortune between two players

By Kate Northrop

CHICAGO, Ill. — The winners of a $349 million Mega Millions jackpot are feeling "blessed" after they jointly came forward to claim the prize a month after the drawing.

After one month of wondering who was lucky enough to win the $349 million Mega Millions jackpot in the March 25 drawing, two Illinois residents have put the question to rest.

The prize will be split evenly between two anonymous Illinois winners, who have nicknamed themselves "Blessed" to maintain their privacy.

In Illinois, lottery winners of $250,000 and more have the right to submit a written statement to the Illinois Lottery to request that their name and city of residence be kept confidential from public disclosure, unless it is legally mandated to release the information.

Therefore, these two lucky individuals may indefinitely go on to enjoy their millions without the world watching.

Lottery Post maintains a list of every state's anonymity policies for lottery winners, and Lottery Post published a comprehensive video presentation about each state's anonymity laws.

The Illinois pair purchased their winning ticket at Casey's General Store on South Somonauk Road in Cortland. For selling the ticket, the retailer received a $500,000 bonus from the Lottery.

"We took a chance and bought a single Quick Pick ticket," the winners told the Lottery. "We're absolutely ecstatic and feel incredibly blessed. We plan to use this money to do good — this unbelievable prize will truly be the gift that keeps on giving."

The winning numbers in the March 25, 2025 Mega Millions drawing were 1, 5, 17, 39, and 62, with gold Mega Ball 8. The Megaplier number was 2.

The two winners opted to receive the jackpot as the cash option versus the full annuitized prize, the Illinois Lottery told Lottery Post. The estimated annuity and cash value prior to the drawing was originally $344 million and $159.1 million, respectively, however those actual amounts changed to reflect actual sales. The Mega Millions Media Team informed Lottery Post that the actual cash value for the prize turned out to be $161.4 million. (The final annuity prize was worth $349 million.)

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, the winners will receive about $93.7 million after all state and federal taxes are paid.

This is the fourth Mega Millions jackpot win for an Illinois player in nearly four years, the Lottery said in a press release. The last Mega Millions jackpot win in Illinois was in June 2024, when a player purchased a ticket online and won a $552 million jackpot — the largest prize ever won online in the United States.

This jackpot run culminating in a $349 million prize generated $24 million in total Mega Millions sales in Illinois, with the Lottery returning $9 million to the state to fund education.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, May 2 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a $80 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $5 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.