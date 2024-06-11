Lifetime laborer steps forward to claim $552 Mega Millions lottery jackpot in Illinois

Jun 11, 2024, 2:44 pm (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Hard working winner comes forward one week after scooping jackpot

By Kate Northrop

The winner of the $552 million Mega Millions jackpot, which was won by one ticket in Illinois last week, has stepped forward to claim the historic prize.

The Illinois winner of the largest jackpot won online in U.S. history is a hardworking individual who has always dreamed of retiring early following a lifetime of labor.

This morning, the Illinois Lottery announced that the sole winner is "MEGA Millionaire," a pseudonym the winner gave themselves after anonymously claiming the record-breaking jackpot. It is officially the biggest jackpot won with a ticket bought online in U.S. history, and the first time in history a Mega Millions jackpot was won through an online purchase.

"I was scrolling through my emails when I saw one from the Illinois Lottery saying to check my numbers because I won a prize," "MEGA Millionaire" told the Lottery. "In the past, I've won $2 here or $5 there, so I assumed it would be similar."

In a press release, the Lottery published a mockup screenshot of what the winner would have seen on their computer screen upon discovering the win.

"You can't imagine my shock and disbelief when I saw that I had won the jackpot amount of $552 million," the winner continued. "I actually quit the app and then signed back in to double check and make sure it was real. It was real alright — but it still feels unreal!"

"I was raised by a single mom and throughout my childhood, she had to work two jobs to provide for our family, to put food on the table, and for us to get an education," the winner explained. "The day after I graduated from high school, I started working, and I haven't stopped since."

Although suddenly coming into hundreds of millions of dollars will always be a wild idea for anyone lucky enough to win one of these multi-state jackpots to wrap their head around, it is a particularly mind-bending concept for this winner, who has only ever known a lifetime of labor and hard work.

"I am a hard worker. I've spent my life as a laborer and once I was making a decent living, I asked my mom to retire and let me take care of her. It was my way of thanking her for how much she sacrificed for us. I haven't told her yet about this life-changing windfall but when that time comes, we're all going to be shedding some happy tears."

Not only is the winner laying claim to the first Mega Millions jackpot sold online, but their historic win is the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game's history and the second-largest prize ever won in the state of Illinois. The biggest prize ever won in Illinois is the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot won by one ticket sold at a gas station in Des Moines in July 2022. That prize was claimed by two individuals in a partnership.

"I've always dreamed of retiring early and enjoying life with my family," "MEGA Millionaire" concluded. "I think it's safe to say my dream just came true."

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, June 4, 2024 were 19, 37, 40, 63, and 69, with Mega Ball number 17. The Megaplier was 3. This player beat the astronomical odds of 1 in 302,575,350 to match all six numbers and win the jackpot.

Previously, the jackpot estimate stood at $560 million but was finalized to $552 million after the official sales figures were tallied following the drawing. Pre-drawing jackpot estimates are always different than the actual amount, since the lottery never knows the exact number of tickets that will be sold. Lottery Post published a video describing this and other aspects of how jackpots are calculated.

"The final Mega Millions jackpot value can end up being different from the estimate because estimates, while based on trends and historical patterns, are still estimates," Lottery Director of Communications Meghan Powers told Lottery Post. "Historically, actual winning jackpots have come in at levels above, below, and equal to the estimated figures in roughly similar proportions. And regardless of whether a jackpot-winning player chooses the cash value or the annuity option, they receive the available jackpot based on actual sales, which may vary from the estimated jackpot."

The winner opted to take the one-time lump sum cash option of the jackpot, and the winning ticket was a Quick Pick, the Illinois Lottery told Lottery Post. The cash option of the $552 million jackpot came out to $260.2 million before taxes, a Mega Millions press release states.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and Illinois state taxes are paid, the winner either would receive $321.7 million by the end of 29 years, or $151.1 million in cash all at once. Illinois has a 4.95% state tax rate.

This Mega Millions jackpot run, which began on March 26, generated nearly $28 million in ticket sales and $11 million for education in the state, the Lottery said in a press release.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tue., June 11 at 11:00 pm EST for a jackpot of $30 million. The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $20 million for the drawing on Wed., June 12 at 10:59 pm EST.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.