Illinois classic car collector to take a "joyride" with $2 million lottery win

Lucky prize enables longtime hobbyist to continue doing what he loves

By Kate Northrop

SHOREWOOD, Ill. — An Illinois man who collects classic cars knows exactly how he wants to spend his $2 million lottery prize, and it involves taking a new "joyride."

Last week, the Illinois Lottery announced that a man under the pseudonym "Classic Car Collector" had come into the claim center already knowing exactly how he'd put his prize to use. The ticket he presented was a winning ticket from the brand-new $20 "Mega Bucks" scratch-off game, and it all started with a basic morning routine.

"It was a typical morning like any other — until it wasn't," the winner told the Lottery. "I was on my way to work, and I stopped at a gas station to buy a cup of coffee. At the checkout, I decided to grab a scratch-off lottery ticket, too — a purple one lit up on the screen at the exact second I looked at it, so I said, 'I'll take that one.'"

He had stopped at Lenny's Gas N Wash on West Jefferson Street in Shorewood, a suburb about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.

After purchasing his ticket, he got back into his car to scratch it off. His "typical" day had turned into one like no other.

"As more and more zeroes started to appear, and then the final $2,000,000, I just couldn't believe it," the player recalled. "I kept staring at the ticket, thinking, there's no way... this can't be real. I went back into the store and scanned the ticket just to be sure. Even with the machine flashing 'WINNER,' I still didn't believe it. I must've been standing there for a while because the clerk came over and asked if something was wrong, so I showed her the ticket — she put on her glasses, took one look, and screamed!"

The clerk's reaction was what cemented the win for the player, who had unknowingly claimed the game's first $2 million top prize.

"That's when it really started to sink in, and my first thought was, 'I've got to get home and tell my wife!'" he laughed. "But when I did, she looked at me like I was nuts! I kept saying, 'I just won two million dollars!' and at one point I thought she was going to faint."

There was no doubt from "Classic Car Collector" about how he wants to spend the prize. Much like his alias suggests, it'll help fuel his longtime passion and add another chapter to his book of acquisitions.

"Collecting classic cars has been a longtime hobby of mine — I've been fortunate enough to own a few over the years," the winner elaborated in a press release. "I like working on them, but even more, I love driving them. With this win, I'd like to buy a few acres of land, add another beauty to my collection, and store it there for whenever I want to take a joyride."

The retailer that sold the top prize-winning ticket is also celebrating the win. For selling the ticket, Lenny's Gas N Wash receives a $20,000 bonus commission from the Lottery, or one percent of the prize amount.

It's also the second time the retailer sold a winning ticket of the same value. In December 2023, the same store sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million.

According to the Lottery, more than 20.8 million instant tickets have been sold so far in 2025, with players winning $548 million in prizes this year alone.

"Classic Car Collector's" win leaves two out of three more top prizes of $2 million left to claim in the $20 "Mega Bucks" scratch-off game, which launched in April. All three second-tier prizes of $100,000 are available, as well as nine out of ten third-tier prizes of $50,000.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.37.