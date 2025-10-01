Illinois man wins $1 million on lottery ticket and delivers his wife an early retirement

Oct 1, 2025, 8:08 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Small-town win spreads quickly as residents flock to lucky gas station

By Kate Northrop

MT. CARMEL, Ill. — An Illinois resident is retiring his wife early after receiving a $1 million payday on a $5 lottery ticket, and other locals are flocking to the lucky retailer hoping for a similar stroke of luck.

An Illinois man won a $1 million prize on a $5 lottery ticket, and because of it, his wife can afford an early retirement.

David Sharp of Mt. Carmel made a decision that would allow him and his wife to achieve a milestone way ahead of schedule. He purchased a scratch-off ticket from Marathon Gas on West 9th Street in Mt. Carmel, a $5 game called "Cash Grab."

"I'm always drawn to the games with bigger prizes, especially the ones with multipliers," Sharp explained to Illinois Lottery officials. "That's what caught my eye with Cash Grab. I scratched it in my truck and couldn't believe what I was seeing."

He got out of the truck and walked right back into the gas station convenience store to have the clerk verify that his suspicions were true.

"I was in shock," he recalled. "I just stood there thinking, 'No way this is real.' I had to double-check it to be sure."

He was ecstatic to tell his wife, Angie, about the win because it meant sharing a fun celebration — it meant an early retirement from a dedicated career working in the cafeteria of a local grade school for 25 years.

"I told her, 'You're not going to believe this — we won a million dollars!'" Sharp said in a press release. "She's never missed a day of work. This means she can finally retire sooner than we thought."

Mt. Carmel is a city located on the edge of the Illinois-Indiana border with a population of just over 7,000. News of the win spread fast, and it's changed the way residents see the local gas station.

"Some of our friends and family found out before we even had a chance to tell them," the winner laughed with Lottery staff. "Now everyone's heading to that gas station trying their luck."

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $10,000 bonus, or 1% of the prize amount.

With the winnings, the couple plans on buying a new truck and embarking on a fun outing to an aquarium, something they've been excited to do for a while.

"I'm just grateful," Sharp added. "It's a blessing for both of us."

Sharp claimed the first of three available top prizes of $1 million in the $5 "Cash Grab" scratch-off game, leaving two top prizes left to claim. There are also 9 out of 12 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 43 out of 70 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining in the game, which launched in August.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.96.