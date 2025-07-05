South Carolina Lottery begins accepting debit card payments for ticket purchases

Jul 5, 2025, 9:10 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

South Carolina Lottery leaves behind cash-only mentality

By Kate Northrop

The South Carolina Lottery announced today that lottery players can now purchase tickets with a debit card.

It's easier for South Carolina residents to buy lottery tickets now that state lawmakers have signed off on an additional payment method for lottery purchases.

Retailers will now accept debit cards and contactless debit cards, in addition to cash, as payment for lottery games, South Carolina Lottery officials announced on Tuesday. The change applies to both draw game tickets and scratch-off games.

The new rule was a result of a provision in the state budget that now allows lottery retailers to accept debit cards as a form of payment for lottery products.

"Technology and the way we use it has changed over the decades," Senator and Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree said in support of the move earlier this year. "We're simply catching our statute up to the modern way people use money."

While Hembree praised relaxing payment methods, some worried that it would harm those impacted by gambling addictions.

"If they [players] spend that limited resource, and if something happens, like a blip, and if they do get overcharged, or they do get hit on it with an overdraft, that could be the difference in rent getting paid or food on the table," Lawyer Sue Berkowitz had argued.

Some players are thrilled about the change. One frequent player, Marcella Danzy, told News19 that she was relieved that her state was matching the rules of surrounding jurisdictions.

"I am so excited," Danzy told the outlet. "I go to other states like North Carolina and beyond, and all of them accept debit cards, so I'm just so excited."

According to the South Carolina Lottery Commission, the state loses an estimated $50 million in revenue each year by only allowing cash payments for tickets.

"This can be millions for education here in South Carolina," Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told News19. "The Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office estimates that the use of debit cards can be an additional $15 million for education."

While the new rule went into effect on July 1, the decision to take the new payment option is up to each store, the Lottery explained. There is no additional fee for lottery purchases made via debit card.