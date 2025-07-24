South Carolina Lottery suspends license of retailer that sold ticket to minor

Jul 24, 2025, 7:40 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Store banned from selling lottery products after violation

By Kate Northrop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Lottery retailer had its license suspended after deputies caught staff selling a lottery ticket to a minor.

The South Carolina Lottery temporarily suspended the license of a retailer located in Columbia in response to allegations that the store had sold a ticket to an underage individual.

In South Carolina, it is against the law to sell lottery tickets to an individual under the age of 18 and illegal for anyone under 18 years old to purchase lottery tickets.

While responding to community complaints at CK Mart on Broad River Road in Columbia on July 11, Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) deputies observed a cashier selling a lottery ticket to someone younger than 18 years old, according to the department.

The act was "a direct violation of state law and lottery retailer regulations, which strictly prohibit the sale of lottery products to minors," RCSD said.

Deputies informed the South Carolina Lottery Commission of the incident. In response, the Lottery temporarily suspended the retailer's license, which prevents the store from selling any lottery products.

"All licensed retailers are expected to follow the law and maintain responsible business practices," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement. "Violations like this will not be tolerated. I would also like to thank the South Carolina Education Lottery for taking quick action with this suspension."

The Lottery declined to comment on whether the agency was currently conducting any further investigations into the retailer or whether any future investigations are planned.

One week prior to the incident, the same store was the site of a shooting that led to the death of a 29-year-old man.