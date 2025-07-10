N.C. woman takes $8 million lottery prize as $400,000 a year annuity

Jul 10, 2025, 11:04 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

A North Carolina woman tried her luck on a $50 scratch-off and won the $8 million top prize that she will collect in $400,000 annual payments for 20 years.

Latonya Rayford of Charlotte bought her lucky $8 Million Money Maker ticket from the BP Food Mart on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.

When Rayford arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her winnings, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $400,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $4.8 million.

Rayford chose the annuity of $400,000 and received the first of her 20 payments on Monday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $287,014. For the next 19 years, she'll get a check for $400,000 until the full $8 million prize is paid.

The $8 Million Money Maker game debuted in December with five top prizes of $8 million and 10 prizes of $100,000. Three $8 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.